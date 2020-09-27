We can’t wait for the new season opening…

It’s been a long, hot, strange summer here in Dubai this year, but this announcement is a surefire sign its almost over. One of our favourite outdoor bars, Iris Dubai has been operating from a DIFC pop-up space for the last few months, taking the spot once home to Gaucho.

However the lively bar has announced it will be returning to its stunning home in Dubai’s Meydan. The spot has only been occupied by Iris for less than one year, but quickly became a go-to for sundowners, a lively brunch and live music late into the evening.

On October 5, Iris Dubai will say goodbye to its temporary home and head back to Meydan for the remaining winter period. We’ve also heard that a brand new indoor enclosure will be ready by the time the weather heats up again in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai) on Sep 24, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

The venue took to social media to share a brand new campaign in line with the reopening. In a caption, the team said: “This year, we’ve found ourselves displaced outside our usual circumstances. We stayed home. We delivered to your door. We moved to DIFC. Our DNA, what makes us who we are, can be found wherever we are. Our signature cuisine, beverages, music, and even furniture have journeyed across the city, leaving a trail that leads us back home. It’s time to #ReturnToMeydan.”

It’s not yet clear exactly which of Iris’ exciting activations will be making a comeback. The party brand is known for its lively events, however with the new safety restrictions in place, we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s been a few changes since the beginning of the year.

Stay tuned for more details as we get them…