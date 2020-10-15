Give us all the snacks…

If your favourite part about going to the cinema is the snacks (join the club), then you’ll love this new deal at Roxy Cinemas. Available at the City Walk and The Beach at JBR branches, movie-lovers can purchase a silver ticket for Dhs85 or gold seat for Dhs95 and enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience throughout the film.

Plates on offer include more than just a tub of popcorn, guests are invited to truly indulge with juicy sliders, freshly-cooked fries, loaded nachos and more. You can even personalise your menu exactly to your taste, whether you want hot dogs and burgers, or glazed chicken wings.

You’ll also receive your choice of local water or soft drink to wash your feast down with. Of course it wouldn’t be a trip to the cinema without popcorn, so you can even choose between salted, cheesy, caramelised, or all three sprinkled with M&M’s – yum!

You can pick four options, to have unlimited portions throughout the screening. The deal is only available Sunday to Wednesday, so choose your timings wisely and get ready to enjoy the ultimate movie feast. There’s so many great blockbusters to check out, and you can find out the latest movie releases right here.

The team at Roxy Cinemas encourage the safest experience possible, with temperature checks for everyone and even a sanitisation tunnel for all visitors to walk through. All entrances have self-scanning ticket points and customers are encouraged to book online for a contactless experience.

Book your tickets at theroxycinemas.com.

