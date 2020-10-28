Have a great long weekend…

We had the confirmation earlier this week that Thursday will be a national day of holiday for both the public and private sectors.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed on its website that Dubai drivers will benefit from free parking in light of the long weekend.

On the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, all public parking will be complimentary on Thursday October 29, with the exception of certain multi-storey car parks.

As usual, parking on Friday October 30 will also be free for drivers in Dubai.

Public holidays in Dubai usually mean a change in public transport timings and this public holiday is no different, so here they are:

Metro

The Red Line will run rom 5am on Thursday October 29 to 1am on Friday October 30. The Green Line will operate from 5.30am on Thursday October 29 to 1am on Friday October 30.

Tram

The Dubai Tram is scheduled from 6am on Thursday October 29 to 1am on Friday October 30.

Bus

Dubai’s main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.25am to 00:29am (past midnight), with the Al Ghubaiba Station in service from 4.14am to 00:58am (past midnight). Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 4.45am to 11pm. Route C01, however, will be operating around-the-clock.

Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 4.31am to 00.08am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 5.05am to 11.35pm and Jebel Ali Station will operate from 4.58am and continue up to 11:30pm.

rta.ae