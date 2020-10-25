It means a three-day weekend…

It’s been confirmed by officials that both the UAE public and private sector will enjoy a one-day holiday on Thursday, October 29, in celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to a tweet by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on October 25, federal government employees will enjoy a three-day weekend from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday, October 31. It’s back to work on Sunday, November 1.

You might also like Here is the full list of UAE public holidays for 2020

An announcement made on October 25 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the public holiday for the private sector, as well.

Don’t forget, there’s a dry night coming up next week. It starts at 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 28 and ends at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 29.

There are still some long weekends to look forward to in Dubai this year:

December 1 – Commemoration Day

Formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day, this holiday honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day, will mean a five-day weekend.

December 2 and 3 – UAE National Day

2020 will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday, celebrating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971. We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.

Image: Getty