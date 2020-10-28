Don't forget, it's a dry night in Dubai tonight

Make plans accordingly…

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Thursday will be a holiday for the public and private sectors in Dubai. But before we ease into that long-awaited long weekend, it’s worth remembering that it will be a dry night in Dubai tonight.

The dry night will begin at 5.30pm tonight (Wednesday, October 28) and run until 6.30pm Thursday, October 29. This dry night falls on the occasion of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), which falls on October 29 this year.

Dubai Tourism and the Government of Dubai has issued a circular to all hotels, restaurants, leisure and sports clubs, and tourist companies in Dubai, stating that licensed venues cannot host entertainment or parties during this time. They must also refrain from serving alcohol for the duration of the dry night.