Don't forget, it's a dry night in Dubai tonight
Make plans accordingly…
Earlier this week it was confirmed that Thursday will be a holiday for the public and private sectors in Dubai. But before we ease into that long-awaited long weekend, it’s worth remembering that it will be a dry night in Dubai tonight.
The dry night will begin at 5.30pm tonight (Wednesday, October 28) and run until 6.30pm Thursday, October 29. This dry night falls on the occasion of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), which falls on October 29 this year.
Dubai Tourism and the Government of Dubai has issued a circular to all hotels, restaurants, leisure and sports clubs, and tourist companies in Dubai, stating that licensed venues cannot host entertainment or parties during this time. They must also refrain from serving alcohol for the duration of the dry night.
#MOHRE: October 29 holiday for #Prophet‘s birthday for private-sector employees.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/rT8oeSu9GP
— UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) October 25, 2020
Venues are still allowed to serve food and soft drinks during the dry night, with normal service resuming from 6.30pm Thursday. For many Dubai residents, this will be the start of a three-day weekend.
There are still some long weekends to look forward to in Dubai this year. They are as follows:.
December 1 – Commemoration Day
Formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day, this holiday honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day, will mean a five-day weekend.
You might also like
December 2 and 3 – UAE National Day
2020 will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday, celebrating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971. We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.
Image: Getty