Take note if you’re travelling into Dubai soon…

The rules surrounding travel into Dubai have changed. Emirates Airline announced the update on its website earlier today, Monday October 26.

The updated revealed a number of countries where UAE residents can fly from and receive a PCR test on arrival to Dubai. These include a number of popular destinations for residents in the country.

Residents from the selected countries can choose to either bring a negative test certificate with them to Dubai, valid within the last 96 hours, or opt for a test on arrival.

These countries include: Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States (New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle)

What about tourists?

The rules have changed there as well. Tourists from the majority of countries will still need to carry their valid PCR test with them, with the exception of Germany and the United Kingdom who have the option to take their test on arrival.

Passengers transiting through Dubai will not need to present a negative certificate unless it is mandated by the final destination.

Some passengers require two tests

UAE residents and tourists arriving from the following countries will now be required to take two tests. One less than 96 hours before their flight and one on arrival to Dubai.

These countries include: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d’lvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United States (California, Florida, Texas), Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

For the full list of updates, check the Emirates website.