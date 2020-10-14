Get in quick, as there are only 99 seats…

Barbecue season is back in a big way, but this barbecue promises to be a cut-above your standard backyard affair. Chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price from Folly are teaming up with award-winning pitmaster Hattem Mattar to host a one-off barbecue on the Folly terrace.

Hattem heads up The Mattar Farm Kitchen, bringing all the smoke, rubs and seasoning of America’s South to Dubai.

On Saturday October 24, the Souk Madinat Jumeirah hotspot will transform into a Southern American smokehouse for the Mattar Farm at Folly barbecue, as Hattem brings his expertise with smoked beef and chicken to the fore.

The Folly lads will add their finishing touches to Hattem’s deliciously smoky meats, with dishes such as pastrami brisket and chicken wings on the table, along with flame-grilled peppers; Datterino tomatoes with basil and aged balsamic; and chargrilled corn, confit onion and tarragon salad.

This one-off menu is priced at Dhs395, including cocktails, beer and wine. There’s also a soft drink package for Dhs250, and kids under the age of eight eat free.

With only 99 seats available, this is one event that we expect will sell out in record time, so be sure to secure your space now at ordering.como.com/onlineorder/follyathome#/onlineorder

