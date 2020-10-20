Stays can be booked between October 23 and December 23…

With everything that’s happened this year, the purse-strings can tend to be pulling a little bit tight, so we’re all about getting more for our money. A free overnight stay is up for grabs for the first twenty-three people who book brunch on Friday, October 23 at TWENTY THREE bar and restaurant.

You’ll find the chic restaurant at the Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City hotel. With two terraces, the venue offers its guests stunning views out to the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club. The brunch runs from 1.23pm to 4.23pm, with the soft drinks package priced at Dhs189, house drinks at Dhs289 and sparkling at Dhs329.

Not a bad deal huh? The free overnight stay can be booked any time from October 23 to December 23. The first 23 guests to book the brunch will enjoy ‘The Lucky 23’ offer which includes brunch (which you pay for), a free room-only hotel stay, plus 23 per cent off all F&B venues during your stay.

Alongside unlimited beverages for three hours – the house package includes beers, wines, spirits and cocktails – a range of sophisticated dishes will be served. Hot and cold appetizers include wild sea bass ceviche, home-cured citrus dill salmon and oregano infused watermelon, persian feta & green olive tapenade skewers.

For mains, choose from sesame tempura crudité with ponzu mayo, dry rubbed Australian flank steak with heirloom tomatoes and chimichurri sauce, a trio of the restaurant’s signature baby gem sliders or opt for the five-herb ravioli with chanterelles, roasted tomato coulis and basil oil.

Round things off on a sweet note with lavender-infused macaroons, composite-flamed lemon curd tart, delicate baba au grand marnier, and a refreshing Italian lemon and raspberry sorbet.

Once the clock strikes 4.23pm, it doesn’t mean the fun stops. A happy hour runs from 4.23pm to 7.23pm, serving selected drinks priced at – you guessed it – Dhs23.

‘The Lucy 23’ Friday Edition, TWENTY THREE Rooftop, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, offer valid for brunches booked on Friday October 23 only, from Dhs189. Tel: (0)54 723 1425. @tt_dxb

Images: Provided