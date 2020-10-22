Bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it…

Get ready to look your ghoulish best because the end of October is coming up and that means that Halloween is nearly upon us.

There are plenty of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, hotels and more in Dubai that preparing for the scariest night of the year.

Here’s what’s going on in Dubai for Halloween 2020…

Skip to:

Activities

Restaurants

Dog-friendly events

Brunches

Sweet treats

Staycations

Activities

Green Planet

A brand new experience has launched at The Green Planet to celebrate this spooky holiday titled ‘Snorkel with the Piranhas’. You will swim (a good 1.5 metre distance away) with the notoriously hungry water-dwellers and can even catch piranha feeding frenzy. The experience is priced at Dhs330 if you book online and is available to any confident swimmers aged 6 and over. Throughout October as well, The Green Planet will be decorated with all of your favourite Halloween decorations, including spider webs, animal skeletons, RIP extinct animal tombstones and pumpkins. There will also be spooky arts and crafts. Read more here.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily, closed Sunday. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Motiongate

The theme park is celebrating three weeks of Halloween from October 22 complete with terrifying experiences in addition to its usual thrills. The region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park receive a Halloween makeover and you can catch a live 20-minute horror show at the park’s Hollywood theatre. A petrifying horror maze will be available for those for dare, and for some not-so-spooky fun (especially for the little ones) there’s plenty of Halloween experiences throughout the park.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate fright night from Oct 22 to Nov 14. Tel: (800) 2629464. motiongatedubai.com

Bare

If you’re staying healthy, head to Bare DXB to help scare off those calories on Thursday October 29 for a full ‘Body Pump-kin’ session. The Halloween themed class will begin with a black pre-workout potion followed by spider squats, pumpkin holds and zombie runs. Of course, the special ghoulish playlist will help pump you up. You’re even urged to come dressed up so you can deadlift like Superman or squat like Harley Quinn. To help tempt you, there are prizes and goodie bags, too. The class is open to all and cost Dhs120 per class. First-timers can buy a package for four classes for just Dhs180.

Bare DXB, Business Bay, Clover Bay Tower, Marasi Drive, Dubai, Oct 29, 5.30pm. Tel: (0)54 455 0597. bare.fitness

Fairmont the Palm

For the children: Until October 29, the Falcon Kids Club at Fairmont the Palm invites little ones to enjoy Halloween themed activities such as arts and crafts, interactive games, face painting and of course, lots of candy. It will cost just Dhs100 per child per day. On October 31, kids can be part of a fun trick or treat around the hotel. The Dhs200 price includes all the activities at the Falcon Kids Club. Advance booking is required.

For adults: On Halloween, from 5pm to 10.30pm, an endless buffet awaits inspired by scary stories that are sure to awaken any dead taste buds. It will cost Dhs195 for food only and you can add a beverage package for Dhs200 per person.

Fairmont the Palm even have an offer on their room rates if you book on October 30 and 31 – Dhs399 and you can avail of your stay until December 16.

Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 457 3388. fairmont.com

Reel Cinema

Roald Dahl’s beloved story ‘The Witches‘ is out just in time for Halloween and Reel Cinemas has a great deal you need to check out. Make an advance booking to watch the movie on October 30 and 31 at Reel Cinemas, across all locations and kids under the age of 11 will gain complimentary access to the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. What a treat indeed!

Reelcinemas.com

Studio One – The screening room

Fancy hosting your own fright night with your besties? Book the screening room at Studio One and pay less than Dhs670 for 12 adults (above 12) and you’ll get Halloween themed treats, soft drinks and surprises. Book on letsmeet@studioonehotel.com or call 800STUDIO.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai’s Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

TEPFactor

TEPFactor is celebrating with a 80’s themed Halloween bash on October 29, 30 and 31. From 5pm, you can enjoy music from the likes of Madonna and Michael Jackson and there are prizes for those dressed in the most vibrantly-coloured lycra. And of course, spooky scenes lie await in their caves. Book your spots in advance.

TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, offer Dhs99 for two hours from Thur to Sat, Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Wavehouse

The entertainment destination at the Atlantis, The Palm will receive a monstrous makeover this Halloween on October 30 and 31. Come dressed in your ghoulish best and stand a chance to win prizes such as a stay at the hotel and more. There will be live music and a DJ to keep you company as you enjoy blood-curdling cocktails and dishes.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 30 and 31, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

Feast your fangs on this

Anantara the Palm

Tuck into a succulent selection of dishes from the live barbecue station for a fang-tastic night the whole family can enjoy. It takes place beachfront by the pool from 7pm to 10pm on October 31. The best (read: spookiest) dressed will win a great prize that includes a staycation for two. It’s Dhs200 per person only for food and Dhs345 for selected grape and hops. For children ages five to 11, it’s Dhs100.

Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 31, 7pm to 10pm, per adult Dhs200 for food, Dhs345 for select grape and hops, Dhs100 children ages 5 to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com

Ce La Vie

A delicious four-course set menu has been curated for Halloween day and it includes three hours of delicious food and unlimited beverages. Get an extra hour if you come in a spooky costume. It will cost Dhs595 and you can choose your time frame from 12pm to 12am.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Cloud Restaurant & Lounge

Tuck into the best that Turkish and Lebanese cuisine has to offer at Cloud Restaurant and Lounge in Studio One Hotel this Halloween. Come dressed in your scariest costume (yes, it’s a strict dress code) while you tuck into hot and cold mezzeh and dishes like lamb shank and Turkish kebab for the main course. And of course, for dessert, dive into delicious baklawa. And for a real treat, if you spend Dhs200 or over, you will get a free Halloween-themed dessert.

Cloud Restaurant and Lounge, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Oct 30 3am to 3pm and Oct 31, 2pm to 2am. Tel:(0)56 219 8919.

Fuchsia

Fuchsia will be rolling out a limited spooky dim sum in honour of the spookiest day of the year. The dumplings are filled with chicken and spring onion and you’ll get four pieces for Dhs34. You can say that look quite eye-catching. They will be available in-store and for delivery.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square, Dubai. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com

Garden on 8

Spend the scariest day of the year at one of Dubai’s coolest hotel – Media One. Expect a cool DJ, tricks, treats and surprises around every corner. There are staycation prizes for the best costume plus free brunches up for grabs.

Garden on 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Media City. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Ketch Up

This Halloween, tuck into a black bun mini burger and a side of spiders with a bloody cocktail/mocktail for just Dhs66 at Ketch Up. Little ones can fill their baskets with complimentary candy. Head here from 12pm onwards, but if you’ve come for the booze, it will be served up from 4pm onwards.

Ketch Up, Bluewaters Island, off JBR, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (04) 399 9404. facebook.com/ketchupdxb

The H Hotel

This hotel is celebrating Halloween all week from 26 to 31 Oct. Slurp up a range of spine-tingling drinks starting at Dhs52, perfectly paired with spooky-themed sharing platters starting from Dhs90. You will get two cocktails free with each platter. The best dressed wins a stay at the hotel. Follow the rules to enter.

The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Oct 26 to 31, 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Il Passaggio

Dine at this newly launched location on The Pointe with the little ones to receive cookies that kids can decorate to their heart’s delight. There’s even a menu available with kid favourites such as chicken tenders and mac & cheese. The homegrown Mediterranean inspired restaurant has an onsite bakery, offering freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes daily.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Kyo Restaurant

This Halloween, Kyo at The Pointe is inviting guests to encounter the Geisha of Death. Paired with chilling decor, tuck into mysterious delectable bites or seemingly gruesome, yet appetizing concoctions. Come dressed in your ghoulish best and there will be a prize for the ‘best-dressed’ lady and gent. Pay just Dhs395 for the soft package, Dhs495 for house and Dhs595 for sparkling.

Kyo Japanese restaurant, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tokyo Terror, Fri, Oct 30, 7pm to 12am, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 557 5182. kyorestaurant.com

Noir Bar

Already dark and mysterious Noir Bar will be transformed this Halloween, getting more scary as the night progresses. Don your most spine-chilling costumes and get your make-up done at the venue by an expert Halloween makeup artist. Your themed signature dishes and cocktails will be paired with music from DJ Andy Swift. For ladies, it’s Dhs295 and for the gents Dhs350.

Noir Bar, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 409 5222. kempinski.com

Paros

On October 31, tuck into terrifyingly delicious dishes from 7pm to 10pm with prices starting from just Dhs275. Guests can revel with free-flow house beverages and feast on dishes such as wicked witch fingers, bloodshot devil eggs, mummy dogs, and more. A la carte options include drinks for Dhs40 and freaky bites for Dhs50. Go dressed and stand a chance to win a brunch for two at a secret venue. Reservations are a must.

Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Oct 31, prices start from Dhs275, Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Pickl

One of Dubai’s favourite burger joint Pickl is offering guest a s’more ice cream sando for Dhs25. It’s limited-edition and only available on October 31. It features a scoop of decadent double chocolate ice cream, smothered in gooey burnt marshmallow fluff, slathered in hot chocolate sauce and cradled in a deep-fried cinnamon sugar bun. Yum!

Pickl, two locations: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Tel:(0)4 584 6859, Deira City Centre, Tel:(0)4 584 6859. Only Oct 31, Dhs25 for s’more ice-cream sando, eatpickl.com

QE2

Hop on board the QE2 for a deliciously frightening feast and some hauntingly good fun. Kids can enjoy a ‘haunted ghost hall play area’ while adults can slurp up free-flowing beverage and be entertained by the live band. Want some more hair-raising fun? There’s a ‘haunted bridge tour’ available for adults and children for an additional cost.

526 8821. qe2.com The Pavilion, QE2, Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, Oct 30, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs345 house, children under 12 Dhs95, under 4s free, Tel: (0)4

Tesoro & Treehouse, Taj Dubai From 8pm to 12am on October 31, this urban rooftop bar will be serving up specially crafted ghoulish cocktails prepared by the Treehouse team with highlights from the menu including venom, bleeding heart and voodoo people. Prices start from Dhs49 per cocktail. Reservations are a must. Taj Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Oct 31, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Treat or Treat(s)

Black Tap

In true Black Tap style, a limited edition Witches CrazyShake will be available at the new Mall of the Emirates branch and Dubai Mall for Dhs62. Look at how stunningly Instagrammable it looks!

Black Tap, Halloween Crazy shake available only at Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall, available until oct 31, Dhs62. blacktapme.com

Cassette

No candy bars here, but Cassette at Courtyard Al Quoz is offering up a bewitchingly delicious spiderweb chocolate tart with wicked raspberry coulis and white chocolate ganache. It will stand out on your Gram’ and all yours for just Dhs32.

Cassette, Courtyard Al Quoz, Al Quoz, Dubai, from Oct 25 to 31, Dhs32. Tel: (0)4 349 1966. cassette.ae

Clinton St. Baking Company

Really getting into the spooky spirit of things, this bakery is offering up their boo-tiful desserts in a Halloween theme. Pick the Halloween-themed cakes (good enough for 8 to 10 people for Dhs195) or the pumpkin pies decorated with spider web icing (Dhs180 whole, Dhs75 mini) and orange and black mini cupcakes (Dhs6 each). The yummy goodies are available for pick-up or delivery from October 27 to 31.

Clinton St. Baking Company & Restaurant, City Walk, Shop 7, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 344 0705. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Eggspectation

Round up the kids and head to this Canadian-born all-day dining favourite for a special treat this Halloween. From October 29, little ones under the age of 12 receive a complimentary limited-edition rich buttery cocoa waffle. Yum!

Eggspectation Restaurant Cafe, free waffle for children under 12 from Oct 29 to 31, two locations: The Beach JBR, Tel: (0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, Tel: (0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

London Dairy Cafe

A fan of sugar cookies? This popular cafe chain is the place to fill your bags. The cookies come with cute messages and are priced at Dhs8 each. Fancy something savoury? You can get a complimentary pumpkin soup with every main course ordered.

London Dairy, several locations around Dubai. @Londondairycafe

Magnolia Bakery

These limited-edition homemade cakes come topped with signature buttercream and are available to snatch up until October 11. Prices start from Dhs21 for a cupcake and Dhs164 for a customised Halloween cake.

Magnolia Bakery, several locations in Dubai. @magnoliabakeryuae

Marks & Spencer

Stock up on a terrifyingly tasty Halloween candy this year at Marks & Spencer. Available all month long, there’s plenty of party treats like gruesome chocolate severed fingers and cheesy vampire fangs. There’s a range of sharing treats also available including fruity gruesome sweets with jelly brains, bones and hearts.