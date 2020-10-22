Trick or treat? 52 ways to have a spooktacular Halloween in Dubai
Bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it…
Get ready to look your ghoulish best because the end of October is coming up and that means that Halloween is nearly upon us.
There are plenty of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, hotels and more in Dubai that preparing for the scariest night of the year.
Here’s what’s going on in Dubai for Halloween 2020…
Skip to:
Activities
Restaurants
Dog-friendly events
Brunches
Sweet treats
Staycations
Activities
Green Planet
A brand new experience has launched at The Green Planet to celebrate this spooky holiday titled ‘Snorkel with the Piranhas’. You will swim (a good 1.5 metre distance away) with the notoriously hungry water-dwellers and can even catch piranha feeding frenzy. The experience is priced at Dhs330 if you book online and is available to any confident swimmers aged 6 and over. Throughout October as well, The Green Planet will be decorated with all of your favourite Halloween decorations, including spider webs, animal skeletons, RIP extinct animal tombstones and pumpkins. There will also be spooky arts and crafts. Read more here.
The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily, closed Sunday. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com
Motiongate
The theme park is celebrating three weeks of Halloween from October 22 complete with terrifying experiences in addition to its usual thrills. The region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park receive a Halloween makeover and you can catch a live 20-minute horror show at the park’s Hollywood theatre. A petrifying horror maze will be available for those for dare, and for some not-so-spooky fun (especially for the little ones) there’s plenty of Halloween experiences throughout the park.
Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate fright night from Oct 22 to Nov 14. Tel: (800) 2629464. motiongatedubai.com
Bare
If you’re staying healthy, head to Bare DXB to help scare off those calories on Thursday October 29 for a full ‘Body Pump-kin’ session. The Halloween themed class will begin with a black pre-workout potion followed by spider squats, pumpkin holds and zombie runs. Of course, the special ghoulish playlist will help pump you up. You’re even urged to come dressed up so you can deadlift like Superman or squat like Harley Quinn. To help tempt you, there are prizes and goodie bags, too. The class is open to all and cost Dhs120 per class. First-timers can buy a package for four classes for just Dhs180.
Bare DXB, Business Bay, Clover Bay Tower, Marasi Drive, Dubai, Oct 29, 5.30pm. Tel: (0)54 455 0597. bare.fitness
Fairmont the Palm
For the children: Until October 29, the Falcon Kids Club at Fairmont the Palm invites little ones to enjoy Halloween themed activities such as arts and crafts, interactive games, face painting and of course, lots of candy. It will cost just Dhs100 per child per day. On October 31, kids can be part of a fun trick or treat around the hotel. The Dhs200 price includes all the activities at the Falcon Kids Club. Advance booking is required.
For adults: On Halloween, from 5pm to 10.30pm, an endless buffet awaits inspired by scary stories that are sure to awaken any dead taste buds. It will cost Dhs195 for food only and you can add a beverage package for Dhs200 per person.
Fairmont the Palm even have an offer on their room rates if you book on October 30 and 31 – Dhs399 and you can avail of your stay until December 16.
Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 457 3388. fairmont.com
Reel Cinema
Roald Dahl’s beloved story ‘The Witches‘ is out just in time for Halloween and Reel Cinemas has a great deal you need to check out. Make an advance booking to watch the movie on October 30 and 31 at Reel Cinemas, across all locations and kids under the age of 11 will gain complimentary access to the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. What a treat indeed!
Studio One – The screening room
Fancy hosting your own fright night with your besties? Book the screening room at Studio One and pay less than Dhs670 for 12 adults (above 12) and you’ll get Halloween themed treats, soft drinks and surprises. Book on letsmeet@studioonehotel.com or call 800STUDIO.
Studio One Hotel, Dubai’s Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com
TEPFactor
TEPFactor is celebrating with a 80’s themed Halloween bash on October 29, 30 and 31. From 5pm, you can enjoy music from the likes of Madonna and Michael Jackson and there are prizes for those dressed in the most vibrantly-coloured lycra. And of course, spooky scenes lie await in their caves. Book your spots in advance.
TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, offer Dhs99 for two hours from Thur to Sat, Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae
Wavehouse
The entertainment destination at the Atlantis, The Palm will receive a monstrous makeover this Halloween on October 30 and 31. Come dressed in your ghoulish best and stand a chance to win prizes such as a stay at the hotel and more. There will be live music and a DJ to keep you company as you enjoy blood-curdling cocktails and dishes.
Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 30 and 31, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse
Feast your fangs on this
Anantara the Palm
Tuck into a succulent selection of dishes from the live barbecue station for a fang-tastic night the whole family can enjoy. It takes place beachfront by the pool from 7pm to 10pm on October 31. The best (read: spookiest) dressed will win a great prize that includes a staycation for two. It’s Dhs200 per person only for food and Dhs345 for selected grape and hops. For children ages five to 11, it’s Dhs100.
Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 31, 7pm to 10pm, per adult Dhs200 for food, Dhs345 for select grape and hops, Dhs100 children ages 5 to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com
Ce La Vie
A delicious four-course set menu has been curated for Halloween day and it includes three hours of delicious food and unlimited beverages. Get an extra hour if you come in a spooky costume. It will cost Dhs595 and you can choose your time frame from 12pm to 12am.
Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai
Cloud Restaurant & Lounge
Tuck into the best that Turkish and Lebanese cuisine has to offer at Cloud Restaurant and Lounge in Studio One Hotel this Halloween. Come dressed in your scariest costume (yes, it’s a strict dress code) while you tuck into hot and cold mezzeh and dishes like lamb shank and Turkish kebab for the main course. And of course, for dessert, dive into delicious baklawa. And for a real treat, if you spend Dhs200 or over, you will get a free Halloween-themed dessert.
Cloud Restaurant and Lounge, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Oct 30 3am to 3pm and Oct 31, 2pm to 2am. Tel:(0)56 219 8919.
Fuchsia
Fuchsia will be rolling out a limited spooky dim sum in honour of the spookiest day of the year. The dumplings are filled with chicken and spring onion and you’ll get four pieces for Dhs34. You can say that look quite eye-catching. They will be available in-store and for delivery.
Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square, Dubai. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com
Garden on 8
Spend the scariest day of the year at one of Dubai’s coolest hotel – Media One. Expect a cool DJ, tricks, treats and surprises around every corner. There are staycation prizes for the best costume plus free brunches up for grabs.
Garden on 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Media City. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com
Ketch Up
This Halloween, tuck into a black bun mini burger and a side of spiders with a bloody cocktail/mocktail for just Dhs66 at Ketch Up. Little ones can fill their baskets with complimentary candy. Head here from 12pm onwards, but if you’ve come for the booze, it will be served up from 4pm onwards.
Ketch Up, Bluewaters Island, off JBR, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (04) 399 9404. facebook.com/ketchupdxb
The H Hotel
This hotel is celebrating Halloween all week from 26 to 31 Oct. Slurp up a range of spine-tingling drinks starting at Dhs52, perfectly paired with spooky-themed sharing platters starting from Dhs90. You will get two cocktails free with each platter. The best dressed wins a stay at the hotel. Follow the rules to enter.
The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Oct 26 to 31, 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
Il Passaggio
Dine at this newly launched location on The Pointe with the little ones to receive cookies that kids can decorate to their heart’s delight. There’s even a menu available with kid favourites such as chicken tenders and mac & cheese. The homegrown Mediterranean inspired restaurant has an onsite bakery, offering freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes daily.
Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb
Kyo Restaurant
This Halloween, Kyo at The Pointe is inviting guests to encounter the Geisha of Death. Paired with chilling decor, tuck into mysterious delectable bites or seemingly gruesome, yet appetizing concoctions. Come dressed in your ghoulish best and there will be a prize for the ‘best-dressed’ lady and gent. Pay just Dhs395 for the soft package, Dhs495 for house and Dhs595 for sparkling.
Kyo Japanese restaurant, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tokyo Terror, Fri, Oct 30, 7pm to 12am, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 557 5182. kyorestaurant.com
Noir Bar
Already dark and mysterious Noir Bar will be transformed this Halloween, getting more scary as the night progresses. Don your most spine-chilling costumes and get your make-up done at the venue by an expert Halloween makeup artist. Your themed signature dishes and cocktails will be paired with music from DJ Andy Swift. For ladies, it’s Dhs295 and for the gents Dhs350.
Noir Bar, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 409 5222. kempinski.com
Paros
On October 31, tuck into terrifyingly delicious dishes from 7pm to 10pm with prices starting from just Dhs275. Guests can revel with free-flow house beverages and feast on dishes such as wicked witch fingers, bloodshot devil eggs, mummy dogs, and more. A la carte options include drinks for Dhs40 and freaky bites for Dhs50. Go dressed and stand a chance to win a brunch for two at a secret venue. Reservations are a must.
Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Oct 31, prices start from Dhs275, Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com
Pickl
One of Dubai’s favourite burger joint Pickl is offering guest a s’more ice cream sando for Dhs25. It’s limited-edition and only available on October 31. It features a scoop of decadent double chocolate ice cream, smothered in gooey burnt marshmallow fluff, slathered in hot chocolate sauce and cradled in a deep-fried cinnamon sugar bun. Yum!
Pickl, two locations: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Tel:(0)4 584 6859, Deira City Centre, Tel:(0)4 584 6859. Only Oct 31, Dhs25 for s’more ice-cream sando, eatpickl.com
QE2
Hop on board the QE2 for a deliciously frightening feast and some hauntingly good fun. Kids can enjoy a ‘haunted ghost hall play area’ while adults can slurp up free-flowing beverage and be entertained by the live band. Want some more hair-raising fun? There’s a ‘haunted bridge tour’ available for adults and children for an additional cost.
Tesoro & Treehouse, Taj Dubai
From 8pm to 12am on October 31, this urban rooftop bar will be serving up specially crafted ghoulish cocktails prepared by the Treehouse team with highlights from the menu including venom, bleeding heart and voodoo people. Prices start from Dhs49 per cocktail. Reservations are a must.
Taj Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Oct 31, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com
Treat or Treat(s)
Black Tap
In true Black Tap style, a limited edition Witches CrazyShake will be available at the new Mall of the Emirates branch and Dubai Mall for Dhs62. Look at how stunningly Instagrammable it looks!
Black Tap, Halloween Crazy shake available only at Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall, available until oct 31, Dhs62. blacktapme.com
Cassette
No candy bars here, but Cassette at Courtyard Al Quoz is offering up a bewitchingly delicious spiderweb chocolate tart with wicked raspberry coulis and white chocolate ganache. It will stand out on your Gram’ and all yours for just Dhs32.
Cassette, Courtyard Al Quoz, Al Quoz, Dubai, from Oct 25 to 31, Dhs32. Tel: (0)4 349 1966. cassette.ae
Clinton St. Baking Company
Really getting into the spooky spirit of things, this bakery is offering up their boo-tiful desserts in a Halloween theme. Pick the Halloween-themed cakes (good enough for 8 to 10 people for Dhs195) or the pumpkin pies decorated with spider web icing (Dhs180 whole, Dhs75 mini) and orange and black mini cupcakes (Dhs6 each). The yummy goodies are available for pick-up or delivery from October 27 to 31.
Clinton St. Baking Company & Restaurant, City Walk, Shop 7, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 344 0705. clintonstreetbaking.ae
Eggspectation
Round up the kids and head to this Canadian-born all-day dining favourite for a special treat this Halloween. From October 29, little ones under the age of 12 receive a complimentary limited-edition rich buttery cocoa waffle. Yum!
Eggspectation Restaurant Cafe, free waffle for children under 12 from Oct 29 to 31, two locations: The Beach JBR, Tel: (0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, Tel: (0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae
London Dairy Cafe
A fan of sugar cookies? This popular cafe chain is the place to fill your bags. The cookies come with cute messages and are priced at Dhs8 each. Fancy something savoury? You can get a complimentary pumpkin soup with every main course ordered.
London Dairy, several locations around Dubai. @Londondairycafe
Magnolia Bakery
These limited-edition homemade cakes come topped with signature buttercream and are available to snatch up until October 11. Prices start from Dhs21 for a cupcake and Dhs164 for a customised Halloween cake.
Magnolia Bakery, several locations in Dubai. @magnoliabakeryuae
Marks & Spencer
Stock up on a terrifyingly tasty Halloween candy this year at Marks & Spencer. Available all month long, there’s plenty of party treats like gruesome chocolate severed fingers and cheesy vampire fangs. There’s a range of sharing treats also available including fruity gruesome sweets with jelly brains, bones and hearts.
Marks & Spencer, Tel: (800) 62637. marksandspencer.com/ae
Mister Baker
The talented cake artists at Mister Baker can whip up a customised cake on any theme in 24 hours. From witches to spiders, ghosts and monsters and more, these treats will definitely sweeten up your Halloween. They have little monster cupcakes too that are perfect for the little ones. You can order online or head to the nearest Mister Baker outlet to fill your bags.
Mister Baker, several locations around Dubai, misterbaker.com/halloween
Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City
Available for pick up only, this hotel is creating scary (but delicious) cakes for just Dhs99 for one kilo. They can also be personalised, but do note, that they need to be given 24 hours notice.
Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, Turin Boulevard Road First Avenue Mall & Hotel – Motor City, Dubai, until Oct 31, Dhs99 for a 1kg cake. Tel:(0)4 249 4100. radissonhotels.com
Tania’s Teahouse
For Halloween this year, Tania’s Teahouse is paying tribute to Disney Villians. Wanted signs and other Halloween decor adorn the walls for the whole month, but it’s the food that’s the star and it’s a limited edition, so be sure you head down to check it out. Expect a variety of wicked drinks and dishes featuring favourite villains from Ursula to Maleficent to the wicked Queen.
Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com
Dog-friendly Howl-oween events
Reform Social and Grill
Furbabies can enjoy Halloween too at this pawfect event at Reform Social and Grill. Starting from 7.30am to 10am, bring your four-legged friends dressed up in their ghoulish best because they can stand to win prizes such as a photoshoot, training sessions, a weekend stay at a pet-friendly hotel and personalised accessories. One of the best UAE’s dog trainers will be available on-site for consultations. Tickets are priced at Dhs100 per adult and it includes breakfast and three beverages – all you need to do is decide how strong you want them.
Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 7.30am to 10am, Dhs100 (includes breakfast and three drinks). Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae
OUIBar + Terrace
This cool hotel is welcoming dogs to come play ‘dress-up’ on October 31 from 1pm to 4pm. Goody bags and treats will be given to all and the cutest pooch will stand a chance to win some cool prizes. They can even enjoy a selection of pup cakes and ice creams when they go trick or treating with their furry friends. For hoomans, there’s delicious starters, a live BBQ station and yummy Halloween-themed desserts. RSVP with Doggie Adventures in Dubai here.
OUI Your Pants, OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com
Let’s Boo-runch
Accents
Love Parties’ We Brunch: After Dark will be going all out on October 30 with themed food and creepy decoration. Come dressed as there are cool prizes up for grabs.
Accents Restaurant & Deli, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Oct 30, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 446 6654. webrunchdxb.com
Beau Rivage Bistro
Tuck into a Halloween-themed brunch full of scary surprises and delicious food for just Dhs234 for soft drinks and Dhs335 for house drinks. It runs from 12.30pm to 4pm and the best (ghoulishly) dressed wins a prize.
Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com
Bread Street Kitchen & Bar
The restaurant’s famous family brunch will be receiving a Halloween twist with ghostly decor and live entertainment. Go dressed in your spookiest outfit with the best-dressed table winning a stay at the hotel. Spooky treats are up for grabs and a special themed masterclass and an array of goodies will keep the little ones busy while parents make the most of the devilishly delicious British cuisine.
Bread Street Kitchen Brunch, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 30, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs385 per adults, Dhs135 per child (ages 4 to 11), Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-bread-street-kitchen
Bull and Bear
‘The Bull of Wall Street’ brunch on Halloween is calling on guests to dress up as their favourite character from the Scorsese classic. Gents, don your best tailor-made suits with patterned power ties. Ladies, channel your inner ‘Duchess’ with Dynasty-style bouffant hair, big costume jewellery and bright makeup. The best dressed will win a one night stay for two people at Waldorf Astoria’s exquisite Presidential Suite. On the day, you can enjoy live music, a fine selection of signature dishes and desserts.
Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, Oct 30, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft, Dhs450 bubbles, Tel:(0)4 515 9888. hilton.com
Cé La Vi Dubai
On October 30, a special Halloween themed brunch takes place at this gorgeous venue for Dhs690 and it includes premium drinks.
Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai
Distillery
This cool hipster gastropub is hosting two brunches over Halloween weekend. On Friday, October 30 from 1pm to 4pm, there’s a three-course menu paired with unlimited drinks with prices starting from Dhs149. On Halloween, a night brunch takes place from 7pm to 10pm. It will cost Dhs149 for women and Dhs249 for men.
Distillery Gastropub, Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai, Tel:(0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com
Lapita
Dubai Parks and Resort’s hotel is putting on a spooky spread on Halloween which will fright and delight the whole family. It will cost just Dhs110 for adults and Dhs55 for children ages six to 12. The halloween themed breakfast buffet will be available from 7am to 12pm in the Kalea Restaurant.
Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Halloween breakfast buffet on Oct 31, Dhs110 for adults, Dhs55 for children 6 to 12. Tel: (04) 810 9421. experiencelapita.com
Larte
This spooky family brunch features sharing starters, mains and desserts for just Dhs269. There’s both tricks and treats for the little ones in addition to themed entertainment. Cash prizes which can be used in Larte or Studio One are up for grabs in several categories: best family costume, best boy costume, best girl costume, most terrifying and cutest.
Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 581 6870. facebook.com/larte.dxb
Lucky Voice
On Friday October 30, there’s a brunch out loud Halloween edition from 2pm to 5pm featuring Halloween karaoke and special themed cocktails such as green monster and poison apple. Prices start from Dhs195. On Saturday October 31, there’s a Halloween edition rapper’s delight brunch from 5pm to 8pm with prices starting from Dhs100.
Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae
McGettigan’s
Over the Halloween weekend on October 29 and 30, this Irish restaurant will be putting on a lineup of events at both McGettigan’s and the Souk Madinat Amphitheater. Prices for the festival start from Dhs199 with bites and five house drinks. The VIP package comes with a three-course meal and drink package for Dhs350. Brunch more your style? Enjoy brunch for Dhs249 from 1pm to 4pm or if you fancy drunch, pay Dhs199 from 5pm to 8pm.
Palm Bay
Palm Bay will host a Halloween themed quiz and bingo night on Wednesday October 28 and on October 30, there’s a pumpkin bay Friday brunch from 2pm to 5pm complete with colouring for all ages, cookie decorating and of course, great food. Prices start from Dhs275 for the ladies and Dhs325 for gents. On Halloween, there’s a roast taking place from 12pm to 10pm with unlimited sides and two house beverages for just Dhs150.
Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com
The Croft
The usual Friday brunch will be getting a Halloween make-over with ghostly décor and spooky beverages. It will be paired with a delicious brunch spread with a selection of Halloween inspired treats and lively entertainment. It will cost you just Dhs399 per person and it includes house drinks.
The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Oct 30, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs399 for house drinks, Tel: (04) 3194794. marriottharbourdubaidining.com
The Meydan Hotel
On October 29, the hotel’s 90’s forever brunch gets a Halloween twist with a mix of spooky and fun vibes. It runs from 7pm to 10pm and costs Dhs199 for the soft drinks and Dhs249 for house drinks. Upgrade to ulimited bubbly for Dhs69. On October 30 from 1pm to 4pm, at the hotel’s foodilicious brunch, you can tuck into a menu for scary treats and themed beverages as you celebrate Halloween in your best costumes. It will cost you Dhs249 for the soft package and Dhs349 for house. Upgrade to unlimited bubbly for Dhs69.
The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 381 3333. @themeydanhotel_dxb
The Scene By Simon Rimmer
On Halloween, The Scene By Simon Rimmer will be launching their very first evening brunch for adults. Come dressed and stand a chance to win prizes worth Dhs5000. The menu features delicious sharing platter for starters, and main course features delicious dishes such as fish and chips, seared salmon, cauliflower steak and more. For dessert, restaurant favourites include Sticky Toffee Pudding, Bounty Brownie and Nan’s Apple Crumble.
The Scene By Simon Rimmer, Level 4, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Oct 30, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs349 premium, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com
Trader Vic’s JBR
Quirky dining venue, Trader Vic’s is celebrating ‘hulaween’ on Saturday October 31 with a Halloween-themed Saturday brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm. There will be wicked cocktails such as spooky hand bowl, zombie and bloodied eye. For meals, there’s the famous cheeseballs, Tama Tama skewer while mains include a choice between kung pao chicken, vegetarian stir fry noodles and massaman beef curry. Crave your way around a pumpkin to snap up a prize and the best-dressed of the day will also win a cheeky tiki brunch for two.
Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, Hulaween brunch Dhs399 for the premium package, 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 318 2530. tradervics.com
White Beach
On October 29, this beach venue is kicking off Halloween with a ‘nightmare edition’ of Nightdreamers. From 8pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy unlimited food, beverages and cocktails in the nightmarish decor. It’s Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents.
On October 31, the sunkissed brunch will get a ‘Día De Los Muertos’ makeover. Head down in your colourful costumes and enjoy the vibrant Mexican celebration from 1pm to 5pm. It will cost Dhs325 for the ladies and Dhs375 for the gents for four hours of food and beverages including a Jose Cuervo cash bar for those in the mood for something Mexican.
Both the above-mentioned events at White Beach are open to those 21 and above.
White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Entry 21+. Tel: (0)55 200 4321. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club
Staycation
Rixos the Palm
At this all-inclusive staycation, kids can partake in Halloween mask making, trick or treating bag decorating, games, and much more. It includes a spooky movie at Rixycinema movie theatre with unlimited popcorn. Fun for the adults includes an unlimited food supply and happy hour from 11 award-winning restaurants. Other entertainment includes complimentary indoor and outdoor activities such as anti-gravity yoga, paddling, tennis and more. Price starts AED 1,575 for 2 adults and 2 children for a premium room (all-inclusive).
Rixos the Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Price starts AED 1,575 for 2 adults and 2 children, Tel: (0)4 457 5555. rixos.com
Sonara Camp
Make like a bat and fly on over to the desert to Sonara Camp for their Halloween desert escape. On October 30 and 31, kids can take a thrilling camelback ride into the desert where they will be met by ghosts and ghouls who have a few tricks (or treats) up their sleeves. There will even be a scary-movie screening with popcorn, a cupcake making station and pumpkin carving. Make reservations on 050 336 7909 or info@sonara.ae
Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai, call for prices, Tel: (050) 336 0397. nara.ae/sonara
Images: supplied