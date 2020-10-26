This five-star hotel is offering a staycation with your Tuesday brunch 

Sponsored: Fancy a midweek break? The Meydan Hotel’s stay and brunch deal for Dhs299 per person might just be the ticket…

Need to hit the pause button midweek? Rather than lying around at home in front of the telly, why not opt for a midweek brunch followed by a stay in a luxurious room at The Meydan Hotel?

This tempting deal takes place every Tuesday where guests can relax and recharge well before the weekend hits.

What’s the deal?

This special staycation package includes access to a brand new brunch by the hotel called ‘Millennium Sunset Brunch,’ which takes place at the hotel’s Millennium Lounge terrace. You will dine from 4pm to 7pm with the cool breeze and racecourse views to keep your company.

The extensive menu includes a variety of savoury items, delicious sandwiches, sophisticated desserts and other delicacies, paired with unlimited bubbles.

What else?

A delicious feast isn’t the only take away with this deal. For every brunch booking for two people, you will get a deluxe room to stay in that’s valid within 24 hours from the brunch reservation. Great deal, but be quick as 24 hours prior booking is needed to avail.

You can even check in early and nab complete access to the infinity pool, gym and all the hotel’s amenities and more.

You can make your reservations on 056 525 4040 or email on restaurant.reservationsTMH@meydanhotels.com

Should you wish to just brunch at the hotel on Tuesday, there are different packages with prices starting from Dhs150 per person.

What if I can’t make it on Tuesday?

If you just can’t tear yourself away from your deadlines, head to The Meydan Hotel on Thursday dressed in your 90’s best and tuck into the hotel’s ultimate 90’s themed brunch and culinary blasts from the past. The 90’s hits to keep you grooving until closing time and if you want more, the Foodilicious Brunch on Friday has captivating live music, tempting flavours, and plenty of fun.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai. Tel: (04) 3813333. @themeydanhotel_dxb