It’s time to go alfresco…

Dubai residents are a resilient bunch. No sooner does the mercury drop below 40°C than we declare alfresco season officially open. This weekend, we’re gearing up for the return of some popular outdoor brunches in Dubai, with barefoot sessions on the beach, a buzzy London affair, and a sporty day for the whole family.

London Social Brunch at the Ritz-Carlton

The London Social Brunch at the Ritz-Carlton in JBR is heading outdoors from this Friday. Live cooking stations will celebrate the multi-culti melting pot that is the London food scene, with grills, Italian classics and Chinatown favourites.

London Social Brunch, Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs650 with premium sparkling, Dhs395 with soft drinks, under fives dine for free, half price for ages six to 12. ritzcarlton.com

Calore at La Cucina

This lively Italian affair at Club Vista Mare is throwing open the doors to its waterfront terrace this Friday. Dine on antipasti, pizza, pastas and more, paired with Italian sips, then kick on afterwards with the Calore Aperitivo, offering discounted sips from 5pm to 9pm.

Calore Brunch at La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs285 with house drinks, Dhs385 with premium cocktails. Tel: (0)4 568 2104. instagram.com/calorebrunch

Al Habtoor Polo Brunch

The polo season returns to Al Habtoor Polo Resort, and with it comes the fabulous alfresco brunching on the Andalucia terrace. Take in all the action while you dine on a three and a half hour feast, brought to your table. A great day out for the family, with a dedicated kids’ room, entertainment and activities.

Fabulous Polo Brunch, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubailand, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with bubbly, 50% off for children aged six to 12, under six free. Tel: (0)56 545 8391.

Chill & Grill at Palm Grill

Kick off your shoes for an afternoon on the sand, as barefoot-chic Palm Grill at The Ritz-Carlton in JBR brings back its Chill & Grill Saturday brunch. Enjoy meat and seafood straight off the grill, along with salads, desserts and ‘island-style’ music. Make a day of it by adding a beach pass to your package.

Chill & Grill at Palm Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm (beach access 10am to 6pm). Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs395 soft drinks and beach access, Dhs415 house drinks, Dhs495 house drinks and beach pass. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

One for the diary…

Pure Sky Lounge

On October 23, the Sunset Friday Brunch returns to Pure Sky Lounge and Dining, the lofty restaurant-bar on the 35th floor of Hilton Dubai The Walk, in JBR. Share a range of starters, chargrilled meats and desserts, paired with house drinks.

Pure Sky Lounge and Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, from Fri Oct 23, 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs299 soft drinks. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. facebook.com/PureSkyLounge

Images: Supplied