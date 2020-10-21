Amateur FIFA players can compete with influencers and pro players…

Calling all dedicated FIFA players in the GCC region, your time has come. You can finally put all those long hours on the globally popular football video game to good use. Adidas is launching the first FIFA 21 tournament in the region, in collaboration with EA Sports.

The four-week competition, which kicks off on October 28, gives amateur FIFA players the chance to compete with some huge influencers and pro players. There’s some massive wins to be had, with $25,000 (Dhs91,825) in a prize pool for winners and registered players.

For big fans of Mo Salah – widely considered one of the best football players in the world – the game will feature the newly-launched Adidas X Ghosted boot which is worn by Salah whilst on the pitch. Registration for the tournament opens on October 18.

So, how does it work? There will be six qualifiers in the tournament, which will have up to 1024 players in each qualifier. If you make it to the top four players in a qualifier, you’ll go to the Group Stages (Top 32 Elites).

Once those 24 players advance, this is when you’ll join FIFA Youtubers from the region and two pro gamers. As well as the big winners prizes, prizes worth up to $15,000 (Dhs59,095) can be won through a live draw. There will also be Adidas merch up for grabs each week.

Amrith Gopinath, Senior Marketing Director, commented, “With the rise of E-Sports in the GCC, we have created the first dedicated FIFA 21 tournament in the region so that players can experience the newly launched X-Ghosted boots worn by Mo Salah – in game!”

He continued, “We are excited to share that a tournament of this scale and format has never been done before. We hope to provide a platform for 5000 young players to demonstrate their talents and have the opportunity to play against mega influencers and pro players as part of the elite 32!.”

