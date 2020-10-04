Get active for 30 minutes per day for 30 days…

Looking for a bit of inspiration to kick off a new fitness regime? The perfect excuse is coming up at the end of the month that will do just that. Say hello to the annual Dubai fitness challenge, which will run from October 30 to November 28, 2020.

This year will mark the fourth year of the popular fitness challenge. It is a month-long initiative that encourages Dubai residents to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. So, go on, why not give it a go?

As with previous years, loads of free classes, challenges and activities will spring up all over the city for you to get involved in. Whether you’re looking to try a new sport, take part in a race or discover health and wellness, there’s plenty to do.

A calendar of events will be announced in the next coming weeks, along with registration information. What’s On will bring you the latest, but you’re encouraged to ‘set goals prior to the initiatives kick off and register on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website’.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is championed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, who is keen on fitness himself.

Activities in prior years have included yoga, meditation classes, marathons, swim challenges and more. Joe Wicks AKA The Body Coach even made an appearance last year, leading Dubai residents in a Guinness World Record attempt for the world’s largest group HIIT workout.

All of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s events and activities will be carried out in accordance with the Dubai Government health and safety guidelines.

Image: Dubai Media Office