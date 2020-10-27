The new Rove hotel will be located in the heart of Expo 2020…

Rove Hotels has just unveiled plans for the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020. Located in the heart of the World Expo hub, on Al Wasl Plaza, the Rove Expo 2020 hotel promises to put you right at the heart of the action.

Here’s what we know…

The hotel is expected to open its doors on October 1, 2021, to coincide with the revised season for Expo 2020, which will now run from October 1 2021 to March 31 2022.

When it opens, the Rove Expo 2020 will be home to 312 king, twin and accessible guest rooms, and 19 suites. It will also feature Rove’s signature food and beverage offerings, including The Daily eatery, the Rove Cafe and The Bar.

Along with the hip, urban interiors Rove Hotels are known for, one of the coolest features will be the rooftop swimming pool and sundeck. With views over Al Wasl Plaza, we imagine this will be a hotbed of activity and a real social hub when Expo is in full swing.

Paul Bridger from Rove Hotels, said, “As the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, Rove Expo 2020 will immerse Rovers (guests) in the heart of the event.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to explore without borders, safe in the knowledge that their health and wellbeing are being looked after, while they enjoy Rove’s funky interiors and fuss-free experience, designed with world travellers in mind,” he said.

According to Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, once Expo concludes, the hotel will remain to service the area with accommodation, dining and leisure options.

“Rove Expo 2020 will remain as a permanent modern hospitality offering at District 2020, which will evolve into a smart human-centric community as the future of Expo 2020 Dubai,” she said.

For more information on Rove Expo 2020, visit: rovehotels.com/hotel/rove-expo-2020/