The American burger chain has just opened its first stand-alone store in Abu Dhabi…

If you’re into burgers, Shake Shack is probably already on your radar. Potato buns, 100 per cent Angus smashed beef patties, the little American diner paper bag packaging, and that sauce.

Tracing it back to the sauce

Shake Shack’s secret burger sauce is amongst the most-craved condiments in existence, and we can’t even properly articulate why. It’s creamy, tangy and packs a subtle kick at the tail end of the taste experience, but its genius, is in just how perfectly it seems to fit within the sandwich.

New beginnings

The latest Shake Shack to hit the capital’s fast food scene is located in the Family Park of the Corniche.

Shake Shack already has Abu Dhabi locations in Yas Mall, The Galleria, Dalma Mall and Marina Mall — but this launch is being touted as the first ‘stand-alone’ Shack.

And free from the creative constraints of a mall location, this branch promises to be a Shake Shack in its most authentic New York, Madison Square Park-inspired form.

The art of the meal

Shake Shack has continued the tradition of commissioning artworks for new store launches.

The Corniche’s own creation comes straight outta the mind of Melvin San Miguel, a lead artist at home-grown art studio, Art Painting Lab and runs with the appropriate theme of ‘sunrise sunset’.

Shake Shack at Abu Dhabi Corniche is open from 10am to 12am daily and is available to order from across the usual delivery channels, as well as their own website order.ShakeShack.me.

Images: Provided