The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque attracted more than 6.6 million visitors in 2019…

As of today, Sunday October 4, both the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Founder’s Memorial have reopened to the public.

They’ve been closed since March as part of the government’s pandemic restrictions to help protect public health and safety.

Place of worship

Construction on the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was completed in 2007, and the structure is one of the largest, as well as most architecturally astounding mosques in the world.

There is room for over 40,000 worshippers across the 120,000 sqm space, although in this time where preservation of social distance is vital, crowds and public tours will continue to be prohibited.

Those wishing to visit, must book their trip in advance via the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque website, visit.szgmc.gov.ae. You’ll have to fill in a quick form with a few personal details and your preferred date and time for the visit.

The response is immediate and you will be given a QR code to scan on arrival. Entry is free. Located on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street.

Thermal screening will take place at entry points of the mosque, and as with all public-access facilities — periodic deep cleans will be carried out through the day.

In Memorium

The capital’s stunning Founder’s Memorial is a tribute to the “life, legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan”, founding father of the UAE.

Learn, pause for reflection, and enjoy the serenity found in the attraction’s Sanctuary Garden, Heritage Garden, Elevated Walkway and breathtaking central artwork.

The Founder’s Memorial is also free to visit, although bookings must be made in advance via thefoundersmemorial.ae website or email on visit@thefoundersmemorial.ae.

You can access the memorial via Abu Dhabi Corniche.

