Expect Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets, stunning costumes and breathtaking choreography…

Tchaikovsky’s fantasy Swan Lake is one of the most famous classics in the ballet repertoire and it will be dancing its way to the Dubai Opera’s stage this year.

The spell-bounding magical night with meticulously picked costumes, music and a fantastic storyline with flawless choreography will take place only for three days from November 26 to 28. Ticket prices start at Dhs300 and includes a welcome drink.

Performed by the Moscow City Ballet in the classic Russian style, the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette, Queen of the Swans, will be magnificently brought to life in all its original splendour by Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly beautiful score. Regardless of whether you know the story or not, expect to be moved and enchanted by this world-class performance.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets, and stunning costumes, the Moscow City Ballet breaths new life into the timeless classic.

The spectacular production features an array of enchanting solos, spectacular ‘pas de deux’ (a dance duet) and atmospheric ‘corps de ballet’ (background ballet dancers) sequences. It will delight both fond ballet lovers and newcomers alike.

On opening night, November 26, there is only one show at 8pm. On the following days, November 27 and 28, there are two shows, the first at 2pm and the second at 8pm. The show duration is estimated to be approximately 2 hours including a 20-minute interval.

Tickets need to be purchased online in advance here but if your family is larger than four, you can email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com to ensure you get seats together. Children under the age of two will not be allowed to enter, and those above that age require a ticket. Patrons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

It is worth noting that you will have to wear your face mask at all times while in the Dubai Opera and you are requested to not attend if you have Covid-19 like symptoms.

Swan Lake, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, November 26 to 28, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera