Bid farewell to early brunches…

Brunches are something of a Dubai institution and a bonafide Friday pastime. If you’ve done your share of early mornings, getting ready to be at a 12pm or 1pm brunch start, how does a later brunch sound? A new one is happening in Dubai, and it kicks off at 4pm.

Popular Love Brunch by Love Parties is returning to the city on Friday, October 16. Its new home is at SPARK by Caramel in DIFC. Perfect for those who don’t like to start too early, this brunch runs from 4pm to 7pm, with unlimited drinks and food.

The new brunch launches on Friday, October 16. It’s priced at Dhs299 for the soft package, Dhs399 for house beverages and Dhs449 for premium with house bubbles. Now the weather has cooled down, it’s the perfect opportunity to brunch outside.

When you visit SPARK by Caramel, you’ll find a sleek venue with a great outdoor space. Make sure you book ahead to bag a table on the terrace. Seating is casual and there are cute flower walls for that must-have brunch picture.

Sharing starters will be served to the table. They include TNT shrimps, Mac and Cheese and chicken lollipops. You’ll then choose one main course from Wagyu rib eye, lime chicken or chili crab linguine and conchiglie morel with truffle cream.

Round things off on a sweet note with desserts including Nutella cheesecake, fruit spoon and crème brulee. If you love RnB music, this will be the brunch for you as the DJ will be playing a whole host of throwback tracks all day.

‘Love Brunch’, SPARK by Caramel in DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, Fridays, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs449 premium with bubbles. lovebrunchdxb.com

Images: Provided