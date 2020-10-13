The chalet overlooks the massive slope at Ski Dubai…

It’s no secret that Dubai is home to some of the most lavish hotels and suites, with its guests’ every need catered for. One such suite is the three-bedroom Aspen Chalet at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, and we’re taking you inside.

Not just any old suite, this three-storey masterpiece, which comes with a private butler, allows its visitors to look out of floor-to-ceiling windows at the huge Ski Dubai slope. Just some of the celebrities that have stayed here include US actor, Will Smith.

Subtle grandeur is evident in every detail, from the soft furnishings to the warm wood features and antler-style lighting, expertly mimicking a cosy chalet tucked away on a mountain in Switzerland. There’s even a fire crackling merrily in the fireplace.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You’ll walk through double doors and see grand staircases leading off to the left and right, illuminated by stunning drop-down chandeliers. The ground floor includes a small kitchen and a bathroom stocked with luxury Hermès products.

The pièce de résistance is the spacious living area, boasting a grand 10-seater dining table, which is topped with fresh fruit and sweet treats such as macaroons. A sunken L-shaped sofa welcomes you to the living area to watch the flat screen TV or read a book.

On the first floor, you’ll find two spacious bedrooms which, again, look out onto the Ski Dubai slope. They are exquisitely finished with the same soft color palette and fur throws, and in the bathrooms there are free-standing baths.

Up one more floor, the master bedroom is host to a handsome four poster bed and, quite literally, some of the comfiest bedding we have ever laid on. The en-suite bathroom has marble walls, a free-standing bath tub, walk in shower and ‘his n hers’ sinks.

Who knew you could escape to the Swiss Alps without leaving Dubai?

Aspen Chalets, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, from Dhs7000 per night. kempinski.com

Images: Provided