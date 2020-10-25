6 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Let’s see who’s made the list this week…

So we’ve made the list, checked it twice, we’ve established which activities or nice and which ones, less so. What’s On, is coming to town.

Sunday, October 26

This could be the best ladies night deal out there at the moment

Galway girls can hit the craic slowly at PJ O’Reilly’s ladies’ night with five full hours of select beverages and bites for just Dhs100, every night between Saturday and Wednesday. And now the terrace has reopened, you can enjoy the sister bonding session under starlight.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Food Truck A La Carte every Thu 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Monday, October 27

Gotta feed em’Mall

If you’re hitting The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s shops with the family this week, you can dine-out on a ‘Kids Eat for Free’ deal across a range of eateries. This is in addition to an avalanche of other promotions and deals. Partcipating eateries include P.F. Chang’s, La Brioche, Blaze Pizza, Taqado, Nolu’s, Eat Greek, Bombay Canteen, Royal Orchid, Sushi Art, Tortilla, Biryani Pot, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Raising Cane’s and Charley’s. There’s also a free dessert with regular menu items at Wonderbee, Joga, Loca, Shake Shack, Pinkberry, Coffee Hat and Maison Samira Maatouk.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, until December 30, 2020.

Drinks for a dizza

We don’t want to sound our age, but… A dirham doesn’t get you very far these days, unless that is, you’re at Up & Below. Here, when you order one of the island-inspired menu items (and they start at just Dhs30) you can get a select beverage for a single shiny dirham. Every day, all-day long. No snack, no problem. In a literal manifestation of the phrase ‘good vibes only’, every hour at Up & Below is happy hour, and house beverages are just Dhs17.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Tuesday, October 28

You’re a Quizzard, Harry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Sun Hotel Abu Dhabi (@southernsunad) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

Tuesday nights at Blu Sky Lounge & Grill in Southern Sun Abu Dhabi are quiz nights, the test of trivia is led by Quiz Master General — Chalkie and kicks off at 8.30pm. You and your team can flex your egg-headery in the company of the venue’s, all-day erry-day happy hour which offers select drinks at just Dhs25.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area, Tue from 8.30pm, free. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Ferrari World shifts into a higher gear Tickets are now on sale for the new zipline and roof-walk at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. They’re not quite open yet, but both activities are set to arrive on November 5, and will come with spectacular views over Yas Island’s awe-inspiring entertainmentscape. The zipline, which takes a direct route through one of the loops of rollercoaster, Flying Aces — will offer a two-track system, allowing guests to race, and is charged at Dhs95 per person. The roof walk costs Dhs125 and there’s a combo ticket including both new attractions for Dhs175.

Yas Island, daily midday to 8pm, closed Sun and Mon, access to Ferrari World is charged at Dhs155 ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Wednesday, October 29

A real Del(h)i breakfast

Zambar is located in Abu Dhabi’s Bawabat Al Sharq mall has just launched a new breakfast menu. The a la carte offerings include masala, chicken and cheese stuffed dosas, paratha. masala and paneer uttapams, appams with chicken, mutton stew, idli, vada, medu vada and puri bhaji. We’re all about kick-starting the day with a bit of spice, and you can do it here from as little as Dhs15 per item.

Zambar, Bawabat Al Sharq mall, 10am to midnight, Tel: (02) 676 5509, @zambarmena

Images: Provided/Getty