Your guide to a really wild weekend…

Our great emirate is packed with unique opportunities to get close to the wilderness but there’s also an urban jungle that’s well-worth exploring.

Thursday, October 22

All animals are created equal

Umm Al Emarat Park recently announced the return of its Cinema in the Park season (it’s a Bee Movie and Monster’s Inc. double header on Oct 22nd), and just today, we’ve received word that the popular Animal Barn attraction will be back from Thursday. Get up close and personal with ponies, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats, camels, and, the new kids in the park — three Emus. Most loyal animals on the planet apparently, because they really sticking their neck out for you.

Entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Roti all over the world

As part of the celebrations for National Curry Month, Punjab Grill is currently running a special ‘Curry Around the World’ menu. Curry isn’t limited to the Indian subcontinent, the love of spice stretches far and wide and, this curated collection of dishes pays homage to that. Curry connoisseurs will find Japanese Katsu Curry, Malaysian Ayam Kapitan, Sri Lankan Prawn Curry, Indonesian Beef Rendang, Maldivian Mango Tuna Curry, and British Chicken Jalfrezi Pie — with plenty of veg and meat-based options.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, menu available until November 13, open daily 12.30pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 449 9839, venetianvillage.ae

There are unlimited sips in the house of the Southern Sun

The Balcon terrace bar at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi returns this Thursday, and it’s strutting back into our lives with a pretty savage daily drinks promo. Get free flow select beverages for Dhs90 and 30 per cent off food between 6pm and 9pm every single day. Looks like our next sundowner spot is sorted then…

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area, daily 6pm to 9pm, Dhs99. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Friday, October 23

When we say dojo, this is what we mean

There’s an ancient Chinese proverb, attributed to Confucius, that goes “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop”. It’s not about brunch, but it also kind of is, and it’s sage advice to take into Mr Miyagi’s Wok & Roll Friday brunch. If you’ve been to a Miyagi’s brunch before you’ll know to expect a delightfully eccentric experience, some wild Asian street food flavours and epic punnery. If you haven’t been before, then you — Daniel-san, are in for a real treat.

Yas Marina, Fri midday to 5pm, from Dhs190. Tel: (055) 797 0742, yasmarina.ae

Welcome to Oomppaloosa

Appaloosa is holding a late, but perfectly-formed Oktoberfest this year, with the return of the venue’s popular Hops Garden and atmospheric Bavarian bangers. Throughout the week damen und herren will find traditional Oktoberfest cuisine, including special European meats and hops. On Thursdays and Fridays you’ll be able to tuck into a grand Oktoberfest buffet.

Appaloosa, Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi, until October 31, 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 201 4131, marriottalforsanlife.com

Saturday, October 24

We’re all in on this alfresco brunch

If you’re in the mood for some Mediterranean flair this weekend — Diablito, marks the spot. With the kitchen perfume of Euro-cuisine and the Marina views from beneath a shaded veranda, this could be Marbs or Nice. And they have some suitably ‘nice’ and tasty, fully-flexible brunch offers, available at the weekend. Enjoy ‘Pizza, Punch and Hops’ or ‘Paella and Chill’ from Dhs175 per person.

Yas Marina, Fri – Sat pick your timing between midday and midnight. Tel: (02) 565 1175, yasmarina.ae

Old school movies by the sea? You sandy beach, we’re in…

Paradisical private island resort, Zaya Nurai, has just launched a new Saturday retro movie night at their beachside venue Smokin’ Pineapple, and it looks like just the ticket. They’re offering guests the opportunity to watch classics from the golden era of cinema, under a canopy of stars. The adult package costs Dhs135 and includes unlimited pizza and soft drinks. Kids get in for Dhs85 and as much popcorn, marshmallows and soft drink as they’re parentally permitted. This weekend, on Saturday October 24, the family-friendly session is handed over to the misadventures of a plucky young clown fish, in Finding Nemo. And if you can think of a better setting to watch this movie, you deserve a round of applause. Frankly our dears, the later, grown-ups movie is one of the greatest date night stories ever put to celluloid, Gone with the Wind.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before movie start. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6274, zayanuraiisland.com

Images: Provided/Getty