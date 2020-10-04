The curtain is about to lift on a new season of moonlit movies…

There’s something special about watching films in an alfresco setting. Something that connects us with the real magic of cinema.

Maybe it’s the canopy of stars above our heads, whilst we watch those on the screen, maybe it’s the novelty of eating popcorn under moonlight, or a connection to simpler times when all theatres were free of walls or roofs.

Whatever it is, with evening temperatures now mild and balmy, Umm Al Emarat Park is relaunching their Cinema in the Park event at the perfect time.

The season’s start and release of the full schedule were postponed out of respect for the sad passing of the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Seeing stars

We have received confirmation from the organisers that October’s lineup of blockbusters will include: the ultimate street rat glow-up story — Aladdin, contemporary fairy tale Enchanted and a Jungle Book reimagining in the shape of Mowgli.

November’s family-friendly film fest includes the ultimate odyssey of ogres, onions donkeys and magic — Shrek, popular Pixar sequel Monster’s University and Dr. Doolittle, which could be a trick or a treat depending on version (which at time of writing was unclear).

December’s reel talk is all about, Shark Tale, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Frozen.

What’s On spoke to the organsiers who informed us to expect a full schedule, including dates and times, at some point later this week.

Safety screenings

The showings will be staged in the Children’s Garden area of the park, and there will of course be pandemic safety protocol in place.

This includes a maximum occupancy of four people per section, and a requirement to wear masks at all times.

There is no confirmation on the pricing at the moment, but in previous years the tickets have been free (although it’s worth noting, entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person).

Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Images: Provided