Ferrari World thrill-set shifts up a gear…

Last week we shared the news that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was preparing to launch two new adventure attractions.

The zipline, which takes a direct route through one of the loops of rollercoaster, Flying Aces, and will offer a two-track system, allowing guests to race one another. There will also be a roof-walk option, for a slower-paced spire-eyed view.

Yas Island, daily midday to 8pm, closed Sun and Mon, access to Ferrari World is charged at Dhs155 ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Images: Provided