Ferrari World thrill-set shifts up a gear…

Last week we shared the news that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was preparing to launch two new adventure attractions.

The zipline, which takes a direct route through one of the loops of rollercoaster, Flying Aces, and will offer a two-track system, allowing guests to race one another. There will also be a roof-walk option, for a slower-paced spire-eyed view.

Tickets are now on sale for the new zipline and roof-walk at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. They’re not quite open yet, but both activities are set to arrive on November 5, and will come with spectacular views over Yas Island. The zipline activity is charged at Dhs95 per person. The roof walk costs Dhs125 and there’s a combo ticket including both new attractions for Dhs175. All options must be purchased in conjunction with a standard entry ticket (or hold a valid annual pass). But the great news is, as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, there’s currently a 50 per cent off entry tickets deal for all UAE residents, until December 31 of this year. That’s just Dhs155 per person. Or you can opt-in on a 2020 pass for just Dhs310 and visit as many times as you want until the end of December 2020.

Yas Island, daily midday to 8pm, closed Sun and Mon, access to Ferrari World is charged at Dhs155 ferrariworldabudhabi.com

