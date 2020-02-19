Step into the fairytale with Forever Rose Cafe…

Once upon a time, in our nation’s capital, a luxury florist decided to make an illustrated cafe come to life. The neatly-drawn Versaillies-esque patisserie is now serving up cake and coffee fit for Parisian aristocracy.

Cinephiles are well accustomed to movie directors trying to force 3D experiences onto a 2D screen. But Forever Rose Cafe in The Galleria Mall, has flipped the script and managed to simulate a flat 2D environment from 3D tables and chairs.

Which is impressive enough – but add to that the fact that its monochrome styling is etched with, just a joyous baroque swagger and what you have – is something worth writing home about.

Forever Rose is probably best-known for being a luxury florist, and as the name suggests, purveyor of long-lasting roses. This storybook cafe, appropriately marks a new chapter in their tale, but one that still celebrates fine artistry.

Ebraheem Al Samadi, Founder of Forever Rose said: “The café is unique as wherever you take a photo, you will stand out. The room, our cups and plates are all illustrated in black and white, leaving only our customers, food and beverages in colour. This recreates a romantic notion of being a part of a fairytale.”

Those keen to write their own chronicles here can look forward to a menu packed with elegant pastries, and sophisticated sweets. And if the New York Cheesecake (Dhs30) and Pistachio Milk Cake (Dhs38) taste anywhere near as great as they look, you’ll be in for a treat.

Gourmet coffees come with the option to add a variety of French syrups, including extract of rose, lavender and orchid. Whilst at the cafe you’ll also be able to browse and purchase floral products.

If successful, the brand hopes to roll out more cafes in the UAE and beyond. But that, dear readers, is a story for another time.

The End.

Forever Rose Cafe, Lower Ground Level, Opposite Art Hub, The Galleria Mall, Saturday to Wednesday: 10am-10pm, Thursday to Friday: 10am-12am. Tel: (02) 4937400.

Images: Provided