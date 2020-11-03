Shake up your sun salutations this week…

Whether you’re a devoted yogi or a novice looking to learn the ancient practise, there’s a yoga class in Dubai to suit your style. Why not try something new with three cool and quirky yoga classes in Dubai this week?

Try yoga… blindfolded, with the sound off

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Gate Avenue and Inspire are hosting a quirky one-off yoga session this Saturday, November 7. Prepare to turn your attention – and intentions – inwards as you take part in a 90-minute Vinyasa yoga class wearing a blindfold and a set of noise-cancelling headphones, so you can tune out all but the instructor’s voice. The class is free, but you’ll need to register in advance.

Yoga under the Gate, Gate Avenue Fitness Hub, DIFC, Sat Nov 7, 4pm to 5.30pm. To register, visit difc.ae/events/dubai-fitness-challenge/

Try yoga… on the balcony of a bar

Stars N Bars isn’t normally synonymous with #cleanliving, but the popular La Mer bar is shaking things up on Saturday mornings, when Dubai yogi Amelia Jane hosts one-hour yoga classes on the terrace. The 9am class is followed by breakfast and a fresh juice, and costs Dhs79. Don’t forget to bring your own towel and yoga mat.

Stars N Bars, La Mer, 9am Sat, Dhs79. Tel: (04) 349 9903. Email: info.lamer@starsnbars.ae

Try yoga… in front of a waterfall

Think of this as more of treat for your whole body, than a typical workout. On Friday November 6 and 27, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC will be hosting self-care sessions that include a yoga class on the terrace, in front of the hotel’s soothing waterfall. Afterwards, you’ll be treated to a 30-minute reflexology session in The Ritz-Carlton Sap, and receive a goodie bag loaded with lush Espa goodies.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, 10am, Fri Nov 6 and 27, Dhs320. Reservations, visit: ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/difc/spa