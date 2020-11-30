Sponsored: The Dubai Fitness Challenge has transformed the entire city into a giant free gym…

Dubai Fitness Challenge is in full swing – with stacks of brilliant things to do each week, with fitness villages at DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach, Emirates NBD Village Al Khawaneej and Mai Dubai Fitness Village Festival City Mall. But did you know the whole of Dubai has been transformed into a free gym for the duration of the challenge?

From now until November 28, City Is A Gym – Presented by Etisalat is offering 30 free workouts throughout Dubai. The pop-up workout locations are dotted across the city, from Bluewaters Island to Quranic Park.

All you need to do is rock up to one of 30 City Is A Gym designated workout stations and look for one of the Dubai Fitness Challenge poles. Scan the QR code, then get set for a 30-minute workout.

They cover everything from HIIT training in Al Barsha South Park to abs and upper body in Al Khawaneej. Try a stairs workout in JLT, or practise calisthenics in Al Jadaf – there’s something for everyone, in every part of town.

To help kickstart your fitness routine, we’ve teamed up with Dubai-based personal trainer Pete Elek, who’ll be tackling a new workout each week.

First up, Pete head to Palm Jumeirah for a 30-minute leg and core workout on the boardwalk. You can watch Pete in action here.



Click here for a map of all 30 free workout stations, and be sure to tag @WhatsOnDubai and @DubaiFitnessChallenge so we can champion you. And be sure to check back next week when we’ll be heading to another City Is A Gym spot with Pete.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage residents to work out for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. It is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, and takes place from October 30 to November 28 with a variety of free workouts to sign up for across the city. For a complete list of events, register via dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Images: Facebook/Instagram