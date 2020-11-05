Which brunch adventure will you choose?

This weekend, we welcome back old favourites to the Dubai brunch scene and say hello to some new faces… From party pool and beach brunches to sophisticated affairs, these are the new Dubai brunches to book this weekend.

For pool party vibes: Pink Brunch at Coco Lounge

Pink Brunch has just launched at COCO Lounge, the chic pool offering at Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. It kicks off from 2pm (perfect for those late-risers) and runs until 5pm, offering unlimited food, drinks and a party atmosphere. When you’re hungry, tuck into edamame, guacamole, tortillas and assorted maki rolls. For mains there’s Peruvian chicken skewers, chorizo flatbread and beef sliders. Leave room for dessert too.

Pink Brunch, COCO Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents, Dhs399 sparkling. @pink.brunchdxb

For stunning fountain views: Karma Kafe

Karma Kafe remains one of the most popular Asian eateries in Dubai, offering its diners some stunning views of the Dubai Fountain shows. Due to its Thursday and Friday evening brunches being sell-outs, the Friday day brunch is back. Sip on free-flowing beverages and tuck into sophisticated dishes from Dhs330.

Karma Kafe, Souk al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Thursday 8pm to 11pm, Friday 1pm to 4pm, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (04) 565 7220. instagram.com/karmakafedubai

For a sophisticated setting: STK Downtown

The brunches at STK are pretty legendary, so if you’re looking for a brunch to deliver this Friday, check out ‘Dare to Brunch’ at STK Downtown. Alongside unlimited drinks and menu favorites such as Mac n cheese, fillet steak and New York cheesecake, new additions to the menu include a caesar salad, sun-dried tomato gnocchi; sticky toffee pudding. If you’ve got The Entertainer, the brunch is available on two-for-one.

STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Dubai, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs600 house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (0)55 796 8133. stksteakhouse.com

For celebrating Diwali: Nara Pan Asian

Nara Pan Asian is holding a special brunch on Friday, November 13 to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights. Running from 1pm to 4pm, enjoy unlimited beverages and Diwali special fusion food, such as tandoori chicken baos, chilly paneer and pepper prawns. The house beverages package, Dhs199, includes wine, beer, spirits and cocktails.

Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Friday November 13, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 house beverages, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 421 1356. naradxb.com

For beachside brunching: White Beach

White Beach at Atlantis The Palm has relaunched Burn, a day-to-night affair that takes you from brunch to the beach. Brunch kicks off at noon with plenty of sophisticated dishes and free-flowing beverages, priced from Dhs295 for soft drinks. From 4pm, brunch-goers are invited to kick off their shoes and slip into their swimsuit, with White Beach’s private stretch of sand and glam infinity pool at your disposal.

Burn at White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Burn brunch at White Restaurant, Fri, noon to 4pm, White Beach open from 10am. Dhs395 brunch package with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with Champagne. White Beach, Dhs300 with Dhs200 in credit. White Restaurant welcomes all ages, White Beach is 21+. Tel: (0)55 200 4321. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Images: Social/provided