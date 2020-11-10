The weekend is incoming…

Blink and the weekend is almost upon us. That means it’s time to plan, but don’t worry, we’ve got your back. We’ve rounded up plenty of fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend from visiting a new restaurant, checking out a wine festival or lapping it up at a beach or pool brunch.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, November 12

1. Check out a new Mexican restaurant

Get ready to say ‘hola’ to brand new Mexican restaurant Señor Pico, at Palm West Beach. Now fully-licensed and raring to go, the lively and vibrant eatery is serving up ‘Mexican-Early Californian’ cuisine, fun cocktails and a cool atmosphere. The restaurant offers incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Now open. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

2. Sink your teeth into a brand new burger

Pickl has added to its burger repertoire with a new member called ‘We Couldn’t Think of a Name’. This November special features a fried chicken fillet dipped in buffalo sauce, cooling blue cheese ranch, iceberg lettuce and a shaving of Gruyere cheese, all crammed into a potato bun. Oof. It’s available for dine-in only at JLT and City Centre Deira.

Pickl, JLT and City Centre Deira, Dhs40, until Nov 30. eatpickl.com

3. Sip happy at a wine festival

Do you fancy yourself as something of a wine connoisseur? The Tasting Class has announced the launch of its new dedicated wine event series – Dubai Vine Festival. Running from November 15 to 28, the festival will include masterclasses, tours and of course, tasting sessions. The two-week event will see some of Dubai’s most popular bars and restaurants discuss all things grape. Venues on the list include Bull & Bear, The Meat Co, Boca, BB’s and Melia Desert Palm.

Dubai Vine Festival, various locations, Dubai, November 15 to 28. dubaivinefestival.com

Friday, November 13

4. Party it up at a new pool brunch

Pink Brunch has just launched at COCO Lounge, the chic pool offering at Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. It kicks off from 2pm (perfect for those late-risers) and runs until 5pm, offering unlimited food, drinks and a party atmosphere.

Pink Brunch, COCO Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents, Dhs399 sparkling. @pink.brunchdxb

5. Go to an outdoor live music festival

Popular Irish bar McGettigan’s is bringing live music back. After the success of two recent gigs that have taken place at Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, a six-hour live music festival will be happening in the same location on Friday, November 13. It’s Dhs100 for entry which includes two house beverages and a bite to eat.

McGettigan’s Autumn Jam Fest, Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, Friday, November 13, 5pm onwards, Dhs100 entry with two house beverages and one food item. mcgettigans.com

6. Brunch by the beach

White Beach at Atlantis The Palm has relaunched Burn, a day-to-night affair that takes you from brunch to the beach. Brunch kicks off at noon with plenty of sophisticated dishes and free-flowing beverages, priced from Dhs295 for soft drinks. From 4pm, brunch-goers are invited to kick off their shoes and slip into their swimsuit, with White Beach’s private stretch of sand and glam infinity pool at your disposal.

Burn at White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Burn brunch at White Restaurant, Fri, noon to 4pm, White Beach open from 10am. Dhs395 brunch package with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with Champagne. White Beach, Dhs300 with Dhs200 in credit. White Restaurant welcomes all ages, White Beach is 21+. Tel: (0)55 200 4321. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Saturday, November 14

7. Test your nerve at an adventure park

Why not take it back to nature with a day well spent at Aventura, the Middle East’s largest outdoor adventure park set in a natural Ghaf forest? Get ready to unleash your inner-Tarzan, with tree-climbing, rope-swinging, zip-wire and bridge-balancing activities that defy gravity or go on a guided nature walk.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, Dhs125. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

8. Tuck into a roast dinner

If your weekend isn’t complete without a roast dinner, we’ve got you covered. Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

9. Enjoy a late, leisurely breakfast

Weekends are all about breakfasting, right? On Fridays and Saturdays, Boardwalk is catering to lovers of a lie-in with its Late Breakfast Affair, which runs from 11.30am to 1pm. It’s priced at Dhs98 per person, and for that you’ll get a set menu of four inventive breakfast dishes, including a croissant and shakshuka-style poached eggs. Enjoy free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai Creek. Friday and Saturday, 11.30am to 1pm. Dhs98 for four-course set menu, plus Dhs98 for free-flowing mimosas. Tel: (04 205 4647). dubaigolf.com/dubai-creek-golf-yacht-club/dine/boardwalk/

10. Step into a floral wonderland

City Walk has been transformed into a floral wonderland with plenty for you to marvel at. Suitable for all ages, the spectacular exhibit will feature a giant flower maze and stunning floral displays. You can even take some flowers home with you, and you’ll get rewards on spend. This is 20 per cent cash back on every spend of Dhs300.

City Walk and Dubai Mall open Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12am. Giant flower maze, Sun to Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 2pm to 11pm. citywalk.ae

Images: Social/provided