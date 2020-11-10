For an extra Dhs150 you can also enjoy a staycation for two…

Outdoor season is well and truly back in Dubai and that means pool parties galore. We’re spoilt for choice with some seriously cool pools, amazing food and beverage deals and DJ’s playing all day, to give you that ultimate Friday feeling.

Pink Brunch has just launched at COCO Lounge, the chic pool offering at Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. It kicks off from 2pm (perfect for those late-risers) and runs until 5pm, offering unlimited food, drinks and a party atmosphere.

The fun new pool brunch is priced at Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, or anyone can enjoy the sparkling package for Dhs399. Don’t want to go home? An extra Dhs150 will get you a staycation for two at Media One Hotel.

Included in the house package is beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. When you’re hungry, tuck into edamame, guacamole, tortillas and assorted maki rolls. For mains there’s Peruvian chicken skewers, chorizo flatbread and beef sliders. Leave room for dessert too.

As well as two DJs spinning the tracks throughout the day, entertainment will come in the form of a live saxophone player and live drummer. A caricaturist will be on hand to provide you with drawings that you can take home with you.

Get some perfect shots for the ‘Gram with dry ice infused cocktails and drinks, plus the colorful inflatables that will be floating around in the pool. These include giant flamingos, emojis and pink and purple playing balls.

Not ready for the fun to end at 5pm? Don’t you worry. For Dhs99, you can get an extra four drinks tokens.

See you there…

Pink Brunch, COCO Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents, Dhs399 sparkling. @pink.brunchdxb

Images: Social