The state-of-the-art development will boast a 1,100 berth marina, helipad, shops, restaurants, hotels and much more…

In Dubai we are not stranger to architectural masterpieces and brand new, state-of-the art developments in places we didn’t even know they could fit. But Meeras’ latest development, Dubai Harbour really pushes the, ahem, boat out.

Here’s 5 things you need to know about Dubai Harbour…

What is Dubai Harbour?

Spanning 20 million square feet, the mammoth development is set to be a luxury maritime hub. It will be the biggest marina in the region, able to berth up to 1,100 luxury yachts and boats, with hotels, bars, restaurants, cafes, retail and even residences onsite.

Where is it?

We think you just might have seen the site, which is currently under construction, by now. In case you haven’t and you’re wondering where it is; if you’re looking at it from Media City, you’ll find it in front of The Westin Mina Seyahi, in the stretch of ocean between Skydive Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.

When will it open?

Dubai Harbour was originally slated to open in October 2020, ready for Expo 2020, however it hasn’t yet. There’s no word yet on when the development will officially open, but given that the world-famous Expo 2020 will now go ahead in October 2021, we wonder if the opening of Dubai Harbour will happen in tandem with this. Of course, we’ll keep you updated when we know more.

What extra features will Dubai Harbour have?

Dubai Harbour will have its very own dedicated cruise terminal. According to the official website, ‘spanning over 120,000 square meters, the cruise facility comprises two terminals strategically located on a pier stretch of 910 meters that cater to the complete passenger turnaround of two mega cruise ships at once.’ Additionally, Bay Marina at Dubai Harbour will boast its very own helipad. Naturally.

What will you find at Dubai Harbour?

Dubai Harbour will have three main marinas: West Marina, East Marina and North Marina which will each host yachts of different sizes. On the main strip, you’ll find a bustling lifestyle hub with hotels, restaurants, retail and residences amongst the luxury skyscrapers.

We can’t wait to check it out…

