Thanks for tuning into our weekly pick of weekend adventures, this is what needs to go in your diary over the next few days.

Thursday, November 19

Discover the capital’s hidden gems

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season is championing homegrown restaurants across the capital with the launch of its first Hidden Gems Scavenger Hunt. The game will lead foodies across the emirate in search of the best dishes at some of the city’s most authentic restaurants such as Al Dafra, Kabul, West to West Kitchen and more. Got your tummy rumbling? Download the GooseChase app on Android or iOS and search for ‘hidden gems-best bites’. Missions in the game will ask you to nab photos, videos, text or check-in. Apart from full bellies, you can also win prizes from fine dining experiences, staycations and more. This delicious foodie-adventure is available until December 15.

adculinaryseason.ae

Relax and catch a virtual art show at home

An interactive digital edition of Abu Dhabi Art will bring together galleries and artists from across the world in a number of curated gallery exhibitions and sectors. The virtual event will run from November 19 to 26. Six guest curators will work with galleries and artists to present work online, each with a different geographic focus. No tickets required! However, you will need to register to access the online exhibitions and gallery booths.

Abu Dhabi Art, from Nov 19 to 26. @abudhabiart Try a Braai night… This Thursday, Fairways at the Westin is launching a new ‘Let’s Braai’ night. Braais are an important, and passionately guarded part of the South African cuisine scene, and despite showing all the classic hallmarks of a barbecue, most South Africans will go to great lengths to assure you, a braai is not a barbecue. Available on the night there are some legit SA flavours to tuck into alongside more traditional grill fodder — including boerewors, braaibroodjie, homemade potato wedges, bobotie, koeksisters and peppermint crisp tart. There are two packages available, one with free-flow house beverages at Dhs275, and a soft for Dhs175. And as an inaugural Braai night bonus – the first 10 guests get 2-for-1 prices. Fairways, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 7pm to 10pm, packages from Dhs175. Tel: (02) 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Friday, November 20

Someone say breakfast?

A new all-American breakfast menu is waiting for you at BBQ Al Qasr in Emirates Palace. Leave the stressful week behind as you take in the stunning views while sitting beachside and tucking into dishes like scrambled eggs with BBQ beef brisket, lobster egg benedict and red velvet pancakes. For the health-conscious, there are healthy options, detox juices and energising smoothies also available. Have little ones? Fun activities and a kid’s menu await.

BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, new breakfast menu available every Fri, 9am to 1pm. Tel: (02) 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Get your adrenaline pumping

Head down to the capital’s latest thrilling outdoor adventure hub – Circuit X at Hudayriyat Island. Whether you’ve got training wheels or know to parkour in your skates, the Skate Park offers features and challenges for all skill levels. For the other two-wheelers with a seat attached, the BMX park has exceptional tracks (asphalt pump AND dirt track) and training facilities. Or, make it a weekend to remember and conquer your fear of heights at the High Ropes. Three levels of difficulties are available and if you get high enough, you’ll be rewarded with stunning Abu Dhabi skyline views.

Circuit X, Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, prices vary. Tel: (0)2 691 0302. circuitxuae.com

Saturday, November 21

Miso hungry…

Two Saturday’s remain for you to dig into unlimited sushi for two hours. For Dhs149 per person, the sushi me rollin’ deal will see you tucking into an endless supply of sushi from 12pm onwards at cool Mr. Miyagi’s.

Mr. Miyagi’s Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs149 per person, Tel: (0)50 797 0742. yasmarina.ae

Cheers to the weekend

Round up your best mate and head to ANNEX Rooftop bar for fresh air, views over Al Bateen Marina, bevvies and delectable light dishes. The capital’s renowned nightlife hotspot opened in November and brings an all new session you need to check out. The 3-hour experience includes house music, limitless bites, free flow bubbles, select mixology and house beverages, from 5pm to 8pm.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu dHABIThu and Fri rooftop 7pm to 11.30pm, club 11.30pm to 4am, ANNEX Saturday Session from 5pm to 8pm, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Images: Supplied