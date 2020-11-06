There’s plenty happening in the city…

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From a new sushi night to a ladies’ night with a twist, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 15

1. Tuck into some sushi

Every Sunday at Sho Cho Dubai, guests can enjoy a selection of sushi and three drinks for Dhs150. ‘Classic Sundays’ runs every week from 5pm until 2am, and guests can tuck into a set menu of edamame, sushi, sashimi and maki plus three house beverages every Sunday evening. DJ Elie will be providing the soundtrack, including 80s and 90s classic tunes throughout the evening.

Sho Cho Dubai, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Jumeira 1Sundays, 5pm to 2am, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 346 1111. sho-cho.com

Monday November 16

2. Listen to awesome live music

Set featured imageCove Unplugged runs every Monday from 8pm at Cove Beach Dubai. The fun live music night features some of the best singers and musicians in the city, including vocalists Jay Abo and Gari Deegan. There’s also a deal running where for Dhs199, guests can enjoy two bites and an open bar.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Mondays, 8pm onwards, Dhs199. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

3. Indulge in Italy’s finest dish

Monday is for meatballs at Italian restaurant Larte, as every week guests can indulge in a plate of spaghetti and meatballs with a drink for Dhs99. However, in celebration of Movember this month, if you’re sporting a (real) moustache or beard on the night, you’ll get your plate for free. Make sure you book beforehand.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Mondays in November, 6pm onwards, Dhs99 or free if you have a moustache. Tel: (04) 581 6870. studioonehotel.com

Tuesday November 17

4. Enjoy an Emily in Paris-themed ladies’ night

If you enjoyed binge-watching one of Netflix’s most popular current shows, Emily in Paris, you’ll be pleased to know the Parisian experience is about to come to the UAE. ‘Emily in Dubai’ is the new ladies’ night launching on Tuesday November 17 at Marina Social by Jason Atherton. A ‘tres chic’ affair, the new ladies’ night will feature a dinner menu inspired by the popular show, including ‘Lou Malnati’s Pizza, steak that Gabriel insists has been cooked correctly and Le Omlette’. The three course meal plus two hours of free-flowing beverages will be priced at Dhs250.

Emily in Dubai, Marina Social by Jason Atherton, Tuesdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs250. Tel: (055) 483 5962. marinasocialdubai.com

5. Or, opt for an alternative ladies’ night

Roxy Cinemas is back with its popular ladies night’, at The Beach and City Walk. For Dhs120, girls can enjoy a ladies-only screening of one of the latest blockbusters including Come Away, The Doorman and Freaky. The event starts at 7pm, where you’re invited to enjoy mocktails and canapes in the platinum lounge, then at 8pm get comfortable in Roxy Cinemas’ plush chairs and tuck into a main course and soft drink while the movie starts.

Roxy Cinemas, The Beach JBR or City Walk, Tuesday November 17 (monthly), Dhs120. theroxycinemas.com

Wednesday November 18

6. Celebrate Tom & Serg’s 7th birthday

On November 18, it will be seven years since iconic Dubai cafe Tom & Serg opened its doors. To celebrate, all day on the 18th, you’ll be able to get two-for-one on coffees, plus if its also your birthday on the 18th, you’ll get free cake. If you can’t make it down on that day, check out their Instagram where everyday you could win a meal at Tom & Serg.

Tom & Serg, Al Joud Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz, Wednesday November 18, 8am to 4pm. Tel: (056) 474 6812. @_tomandserg_

Images: Provided