A performance the whole family can enjoy…

We may not have snow in Dubai or experience subzero temperatures, but you can catch a pretty cool show over the Christmas season at the Dubai Opera this December.

Cirque de Glace (Ice Circus) is a spectacular ice show that is gliding into the performing arts theatres in Downtown Dubai from December 24 to 26. The unique show will showcase world-class acrobatic skating performances, stunning visual effects, awesome artwork and projections plus live music.

What’s the story about?

Cirque de Glace will bring to life the story of the creation of our planet, man’s evolution and a journey to the limits of technology – told through a stunning ice performance.

Expect to see thrilling dazzling ice dances, jaw-dropping lifts and high-speed throws performed by internationally renowned Russian Ice Stars complete with incredible costumes and jaw-dropping acrobatics. There are contortionist, aerial silk performers, a German wheel, a Russian bar circus act and much more.

ALSO READ: Dubai Opera is bringing Santa Baby to town

In addition to the magical visual and high-energy performances taking place on the ice, there will be colossal projections, music and an energy-sparkling drummer.

The breath-taking show is perfect for the whole family and is a great way to spend a memorable Christmas with loved ones. The show is estimated to be approximately two hours (including a 20-minute interval).

Want to attend? Here are the details.

On Thursday, December 24 on opening night the show is at 8pm and on December 25 and 26 there are two shows, at 2pm and 8pm.

Ticket prices start at Dhs295 and it includes a welcome house drink.

Tickets need to be purchased online in advance here, but if your family is larger than five, you can email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com to ensure you get seats together. Children under the age of two will not be allowed to enter, and those above that age require a ticket. Patrons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

It is worth noting that you will have to wear your face mask at all times while in the Dubai Opera and you are requested to not attend if you are experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms.

Cirque de Glace, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, December 24 to 26, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera