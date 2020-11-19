British DJ duo Solardo will headline the event…

Looking for the ultimate Dubai weekender to rival all weekends? How about a four-day all inclusive party that celebrates the very best of British house music, as well as some of Dubai’s most famous party venues and activities?

Enter Destination Unknown Dubai. Happening from May 26 to 30, 2021, the event will see some top DJs playing across four days which includes a welcome party sunset barbecue at Barasti, pool party at Andreeas, a yacht party, evening at Soho, party at White Beach, pool brunch at Zero Gravity and so much more.

Currently the event is marketed in the UK on a subscribe basis before tickets are released on Friday, November 27 for the full package, inclusive of flights and accommodation. Dubai people, don’t panic, there’s a stellar wristband deal on for you to attend the events.

For those in Dubai who would like to attend, you will be able to purchase a standard wristband for Dhs499 which includes: the party at Barasti on May 26, headlined by Radio 1’s Danny Howard; evening party at Soho on May 27 with a massive surprise headliner; party at White Beach headlined by Solardo, plus special guests; as well as the pool brunch at Zero Gravity on May 29, which is inclusive of house drinks.

If you want to set sail on the Sunset Boat Party aboard the Lotus Yacht, headlined by LATMUN, on Friday, May 27, you can for an extra Dhs399, inclusive of house drinks. Alternatively, you could opt for the VIP package which includes Barasti, Soho, White Beach, Zero Gravity and the Sunset Boat Party for Dhs849. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a closing party on the evening of May 29 with Hannah Wants on the decks.

More details are set to be revealed about the event and how people in Dubai can get their tickets. Keep an eye on What’s On will for the full line up…

Destination Unknown Dubai, May 26 to 30, 2021. More information coming soon…

@destinationunknowntravel

Images: Social