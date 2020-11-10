There’s lots to do…

It’s nearly the weekend again and that means it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to spend it. As ever, there’s plenty to do in this beautiful city, from seeing a famous house DJ play at a hot new pool club to soaking up the sun at a beach day or checking out new restaurants.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, November 19

1. Dance the night away as famous house DJ MK performs in Dubai

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Missed dancing at a big house music night? Famous DJ MK will be performing some of his biggest tracks at hot new pool club, Missippi’s on Thursday, November 19. MK is known for hit tracks such: as Piece of Me with Becky Hill; his remix of Storm Queen’s Look Right Through; Electricity with Lee Foss and Anabel Englund; There for You with Gorgon City and loads more. Booking is essential.

Missippi’s Ladies’ Lounge hosted by MK and Friends, Missippi’s, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Thursday, November 19, 8pm to 3am. Booking essential. Tel: (05) 5269 7351. @missippisdxb

2. Enjoy sundowners at this gorgeous new West Beach restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aprons & Hammers (@apronsandhammers)

West Beach on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is already home to Koko Bay, Señor Pico and FIVE Palm Jumeirah, but now there’s a brand new sundowner spot there that really deserves its credit. Aprons & Hammers Beach House is now open, serving crisp cocktails, fresh seafood and more. Bag a seat out on the terrace or on the beach and toast to the weekend with picture-perfect views of the sunset and the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline.

Aprons & Hammers Beach House, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

3. Jazz up your Thursday night at Q’s bar

Award-winning live music venue Q’s Bar & lounge has announced that Layla Kardan will perform every Thursday evening. Expect jazz and soul with touches of burlesque. The chic bar’s luxe vibe will provide the perfect setting for the most sophisticated of evenings.

Q’s Bar & Lounge, Palazzo Versace, Dubai. palazzoversace.ae

Friday, November 20

4. Be a big kid at Brass Monkey’s brand new brunch

Popular all-round funhouse, Brass Monkey, has announced the launch of its first ever brunch. Running every Friday between 1pm and 4pm, guests can enjoy the best that the venue has to offer, including food, drinks, live music and plenty of games. You’ll receive a card loaded with Dhs300 worth of fun to use on the arcades for up to three hours. There’s also 12 bowling lanes open to play with friends at an additional Dhs65 charge.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs425 premium. Tel: (04) 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

5. Lap up the fun at one of Dubai’s most Insta-famous pools

This lively beach and pool club offers a range of deals. From Sunday to Thursday, entry is Dhs100 for ladies (fully redeemable), and Dhs150 for gents, with Dhs100 in credit. On Friday and Saturday, it’s a fully redeemable Dhs150 for ladies. For the lads, they’ll pay Dhs400 on Fridays (with Dhs250 in food and drinks credit), and Dhs250 on Saturdays (with Dhs150 credit).

Five Palm Jumeirah, instagram.com/fivepalmjumeirah/

6. Stretch it out with yoga and meditation in a rainforest

Every Friday at 8.30am a 60-minute yoga and meditation class, instructed by wellness experts Core Direction, will take place in the stunning tropical bio-dome. As you relax into the session, you’re sure to discover an extra state of zen brought on by the tranquil surroundings.

Yoga in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 8.30am, Dhs149. To Book:Download the Core Direction app to book one of their many experience, activities & classes. @thegreenplanetdubai

7. Sing and dance along to a Queen tribute concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)



‘Break free’ with an all-singing, all-rocking Queen tribute concert. The Bohemians have paid tribute to Queen since 1996. Hear them perform the band’s most iconic classics live at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 20, which is an extra added date after the show on November 19 quickly sold out. Let them rock you.

The Best of Queen, Dubai Opera, Friday, November 20, tickets priced from Dhs145 with a house beverage included. dubaiopera.com

Saturday, November 21

8. Spend a day at the beach

An adult day pass to the pool and beach at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah costs Dhs129. It’s fully redeemable on food and drinks at any of the hotel’s eateries, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai, and McGettigan’s JBR. For children aged six to 12, it’s Dhs65, and kids aged five and under are free.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3182582. instagram.com/hiltondubai/

9. Check out a new Saturday ladies’ night

Flair 5’s gorgeous and contemporary terrace is the perfect spot for catching up over a cocktail or two, especially during the glorious winter weather. ‘Bloom Ladies’ Night’ has just launched there and it will run every Saturday between 8pm to midnight. Enjoy two selected house beverages, plus a bite to eat from the snack menu for Dhs100.

Flair 5, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai, Saturdays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs100 for two house drinks and a snack. Tel: 04 372 2323. @flair.5

10. Visit a new fish restaurant and watch the Pointe Fountains

New venue Samajke Restaurant and Lounge occupies the spot formerly inhabited by Seafood Kitchen at The Pointe. Spread across two floors, the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces. From these terraces, you’ll be treated to stunning views of the sea surrounding the area, plus a great vista of iconic Dubai hotel Atlantis, The Palm. If you visit on an evening, you’ll be in the perfect spot to take in the recently-launched fountain show at The Pointe.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com

Images: Social/Provided