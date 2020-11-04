One for the boys…

Calling all the gents. It’s not all about ladies’ nights and great deals for the girls. There’s some stellar gents’ night deals out there for the boys too. A new one has just launched at Mexican grill ZOCO, and it’s got a good night written all over it.

Sí Señor! Nights launches on Wednesday, November 4 and will run every Wednesday thereafter from 8pm to 10pm. For Dhs219, the guys can enjoy free-flowing house beverages including house spirits, cocktails and beer, plus a Zoco signature dish.

The dish in question is named Tlayuda. It’s a large, thin, dinner-plate sized, homemade tortilla with a generous spread of silky beans, meat, avocado, coleslaw, tomato, mayo chipotle, mozzarella and sour cream. Choose from chicken, beef or vegetarian.

You’ll find ZOCO at The Atrium, Al Habtoor City. The cool restaurant is decked out in a warm, yet spacious setting. Exposed brickwork is featured on the walls and the arches over the ceiling and exposed beams also feature.

Chef Manuel Sanchez is at the helm of the kitchen at ZOCO Dubai. He uses his mama’s recipes to create the authentic dishes served at the restaurant. Guests can expect to tuck into traditional Mexican street food and sip on some equally traditional Mexican-inspired drinks.

Seating is set out in cool booths or high stools set alongside a long table in the centre of the room. Up on the ceiling is a cool swirl design and some luxe chandeliers.

ZOCO Dubai, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Wednesdays from November 4, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs219. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Images: Provided