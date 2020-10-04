Guys, this one’s for you…

We’ve all heard of ladies’ nights – the Dubai institution that sees the girls availing some great offers on food and beverages at various restaurants across Dubai. But ‘what about the boys?’ we hear you ask. Don’t worry guys, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 4 great new gents’ night deals to try in Dubai this week…

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Thought free drinks were just for the girls? Think again. Every Tuesday between 6pm and 9pm, guys can avail three selected drinks when you buy a Dhs50 food voucher (ok it’s almost free). Alongside your drinks, tuck into hearty dishes such as nachos, a burger, fish & chips, spaghetti bolognese and lots more.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 447 0219. mcgettigans.com/madinat-dubai

Media One Hotel

There’s not one but two great deals for the boys on a Monday night at Media One Hotel. Start off in Qwerty where between 6pm and 8pm, guys will get two selected house drinks and a grazer dish of choice for Dhs49. After you’ve warmed up, head to Garden on 8 for a steak. It’s Dhs99 and comes with a side and sauce of your choice.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mondays. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Muchachas

Give your lads night a Mexican twist at Muchachas this Tuesday. Between 8pm and 11pm every Tuesday, guys can sip on one free drink (inclusive of cocktails, house wine or house spirits), plus you’ll get 30 percent off the authentic Mexican menu.

Muchachas, Holiday Inn Express, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 327 5878. muchachasdubai.com

Leo’V by Leonardo da Vinci

Leo’V is the brand new restaurant and lounge that has opened its doors in luxe Palm Jumeirah hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. A whole host of live shows will take place here, including singers and acrobats. On Wednesdays, gents can avail two house drinks and a chef’s selection set menu for Dhs120.

Leo’V by Leonardo Da Vinci, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7.30pm to 2am, Wednesdays. Tel: (052) 525 1211. leov.ae

Images: Provided/Social