Chef Massimo Bottura will be in town to cook up a storm…

Looking to up the anti on your usual dinner plans? Just the thing is about to be served right up. World-renowned chef Massimo Bottura is coming to Dubai and you’ll find him at his Palm Jumeirah restaurant Torno Subito.

Bottura is hosting two special dinners on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. He, himself, will be cooking up a storm, bringing Italian cuisine with an avant-garde flair, right to your table.

On the eight-course tasting menu will be Merluzzo, Verza, Bagna Cauda’, which is roasted cod, braised with cabbage and served with a bagna cauda sauce, ‘Zuppa Di Pasta Di Domani’, served with chickpeas and shrimps, and ‘Anatra In Autunno’, a succulent roasted duck with Panettone, pumpkin and candied fruit juice.

For dessert, tuck into Pink Banana with banana mouse, wild berries, rich white chocolate, and a pink crumble. Bag a seat on the decking which will give you all of those Italian Riviera feels, with beautiful sea views.

Dinner on both evenings will run from 7.30pm to 11pm and is price at Dhs550 per person for the meal only. If you’d like to add three glasses of grape, it’s priced at Dhs726. Make sure to book in advance to get the best spot.

You’ll find Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm. Inside the restaurant marvel at the pops of pastel colors and cool artwork that adorn the walls, as well as the polaroid pictures dangling from the ceiling in the bar area.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, December 14 and 15, 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs550 per person. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

