The institutions will resume workshops, classes and exhibitions from November 8…

Abu Dhabi Culture has announced the imminent return of workshops, classes and exhibitions at some of the emirate’s most prestigious institutions.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Cultural Foundation, Bait Al Oud and Al Qattara Arts Centre are set to reopen their doors to the public from November 8. That’s less than a week away.

Of course there will be important changes to certain operational aspects of each site, to make sure the locations meet strict safety requirements set out by the government.

Expect social distancing signage, temp checks, deep cleans and a no mask, no entry policy.

#AbuDhabiCulture | We’ve missed you! Abu Dhabi Culture is pleased to announce the reopening of cultural centres and community spaces, starting from 8 November, in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with a variety of offerings including onsite workshops, onsite classes and exhibitions. pic.twitter.com/YnYp6aGNI3 — Abu Dhabi Culture (@AbuDhabiCulture) October 31, 2020

Learn

Back in May we shared a story on the sorts of things you can study at Berklee’s Abu Dhabi campus and their short course prospectus has quite an eclectic mix.

It includes DJing and turntablism, Introduction to Scoring Film, TV & Video Games, singing, musical theatre, drumming, devised theatre and a lot more.

You can check out the programme list at berkleeabudhabi.ae.

See and do

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts some amazing art exhibitions, it also has a pop-up cinema screen, and offers art workshops, camps, classes and clubs. The website is currently awaiting an update with the new schedule but options earlier this year included silkscreen, monoprint, charcoal and graphite, pottery, watercolours, art history, landscapes, action painting, doll making and so much more.

The Cultural Foundation also has some red hot self-development opportunities, including portrait painting, photoshop skills and still life. It provides a platform for performances and hosts exhibitions too.

Images: What’s On Archive