The perfect backdrop for the ‘Seeds of the Union’ show…

The creators of the official 49th National Day celebration spectacular, ‘Seeds of the Union’ have revealed that Abu Dhabi’s mangrove forests ‘will provide the visual inspiration’ for the event, to be broadcast on TV live, on December 2.

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, a key member of the organizing committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration, said: “The mangroves are a big piece of our heritage and are part of our country’s natural beauty and it was decided that they would aesthetically be a wonderful inspiration for the visuals of the event.”

A leaf out of the history book

Long before Abu Dhabi told a tale of tall towers, the enchanting indigenous coastal forests were a fundamental aspect of life for the people living here. Because of it’s durability, the wood of the mangrove trees was an important building material for houses and ships, and a source of fuel to keep the home fires burning.

Today, they remain a vital part of the ecosystem of this region — and are a popular attraction for those seeking an escape to nature.

Al Mazrouei added: “This year more than ever we have seen a spirit of togetherness in line with the UAE’s long-held values and we want to make sure everybody can be a part of National Day despite the challenges the world is currently facing.”

When conservation and technology meet

Earlier this week the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) released information on a high tech solution that’s being applied to the mangrove conservation effort.

UAE-built drones are being deployed to aid seed dispersal on mangrove habitats near ENGIE’s Mirfa plant in Abu Dhabi.

Images: What’s On Archive/Instagram