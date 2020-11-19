As if a five-day weekend wasn’t reward enough…

The 49th annual UAE National Day is almost here, and it’s going to be a five day weekend.

UAE National Day actually falls on Tuesday December 2, 2020, and to celebrate many of Dubai’s restaurants, brands and attractions are offering some brilliant deals and discounts.

For all the best staycation offers, check them out here.

Here’s all the best deals in Dubai to help you celebrate UAE National Day 2020.

Café Society

As it will be the 49th UAE National Day, Café Society are giving guests a huge 49 per cent discount on their bill. Visit the cute Marina cafe on December 2 to redeem the discount on dine-in or home delivery.

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, December 2. Tel (04) 318 377. @cafesociety

Kibsons.com

Healthy fresh produce delivery company, Kibsons, will be offering a 25 per cent discount on a huge range of items on December 2 and 3, 2020. The website will be slashing its prices on a selection on much-loved brands, including Harvey & Brockless cheeses, The Raw Place and Rude Health.

kibsons.com

Weslodge Saloon

From Monday November 30 to Wednesday December 2, Weslodge Saloon will be celebrating National Day in style. The sky-high bar will be offering a four-course feast of sharing dishes such as wagyu with yuzu, truffle and radish, whole sea bass and a patriotic twist on pistachio baklava cheese tart plus two drinks for Dhs300 per couple.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Nov 30 to Dec 2, 5.30pm til late, Dhs300 per pair. Tel: (04) 560 1700. weslodge.ae

Radisson Red

Get yourself a main course for just Dhs49 at Radisson Red anytime between December 1 and 5. Choose between a table at modern restaurant Oui Bar + Terrace or lounge by the pool at Red Roof. Dishes include burgers, tandoori chicken, veg Thai curry and more.

Radisson Red, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, December 1 to 5, Dhs49. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Argentina Grill

Get your hands on free cookies at Argentina Grill, all day from November 3 to December 2. The tasty flag-themed cookies will be complimentary for anyone who orders a main course on the specified days. There will also be a cool UAE-themed fruity mocktail on offer for Dhs49.

Argentina Grill, La Mer and The Pointe, Nov 30 to Dec 2. argentinagrill.rest

Ketch Up

This UAE National Day, fun Bluewaters bar, Ketch Up, is offering guests its signature burger with wedges and a soft drink for Dhs65. Between November 30 and December 2, guests can enjoy the burger, which has been topped with halloumi cheese and mint leaves to give it a Middle Eastern twist.

Ketch Up, Bluewaters, Nov 30 to Dec 2, Dhs65. Tel: (050) 750 7424. ketch-up.com