Who needs a holiday?

This year, 2020, has really been quite some year and there’s no better excuse to treat yourself to a holiday really is there? Oh wait, there is an even better excuse as, in honour of Black Friday, JA Resorts & Hotels is launching a massive sale.

Avail up to 40 per cent off stays at JA Resorts & Hotels’ properties in the UAE, Maldives and Seychelles. The Black Friday sale is on right now and will go on until December 2. The offer will be valid for travel from now until December 31, 2021, so why not book next year’s holiday?

In Dubai, you could opt to stay in one of six JA Resorts & Hotels, including: The Manor by JA; Dubai, JA Hatta Fort Hotel; JA The Resort; Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai; JA Oasis Beach Tower and JA Ocean View Hotel. All have pools, restaurants and all the amenities you could need on a holiday.

JA Resorts & Hotels all offer fantastic things to do for everyone, whether it be families, couples or big groups. At JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach, you’ll find a range of activities including water sports, horse-riding lessons, clay pigeon shooting, golf and more.

Looking to go a little further afield? Head to the idyllic vistas of the Maldives, with the JA Manafaru Maldives resort. It boasts 84 luxurious beachfront and over-water villas and residences, each with their own private pool, or sometimes even two for that extra slice of luxury.

Fancy the Seychelles? JA Resorts & Hotels has you covered here too. The JA Enchanted Island Resort will give you the ultimate break away from every day life. Ten exclusive villas make up the resort on a private island in the Seychelles. It sits in a designated National Marine park.

