Spend a Friday afternoon unleashing your inner child…

Popular all-round funhouse, Brass Monkey, has announced the launch of its first ever brunch. Running every Friday between 1pm and 4pm, guests can enjoy the best that the venue has to offer, including food, drinks, live music and plenty of games.

Take yourself back to when you were a kid at this adults-only party. You’ll receive a card loaded with Dhs300 worth of fun to use on the arcades for up to three hours. There’s also 12 bowling lanes open to play with friends at an additional Dhs65 charge.

With so many games to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. On the first floor, you’ll find pool tables, basketball hoops, a range of car and motorbike racing machines and old school arcades such as Pac-man, Space Invaders, air hockey and many more.

There will, of course, be plenty of food, including Brass Monkey’s signature dishes. Juicy sliders and crunchy tacos, are paired with piled-high nachos plus green curry mussels and charred miso salmon. If you have a sweet tooth, be sure to save space for the peanut butter cheesecake.

Keeping you entertained will be BabyJane, a British live music group playing pop, rock, soul, and funk tunes all afternoon. The band will be taking the Americana stage, while a DJ keeps the good vibes coming in between sets.

This is your chance to enjoy an afternoon unleashing your inner child, without having to fight with real children over who gets to go on the Whack-A-Mole next. The brunch is strictly for over 21’s.

Packages start at Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house beverages and Dhs425 for the premium package.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs425 premium. Tel: (04) 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial