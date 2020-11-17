Radio DJ Charlie Sloth shared a copy of his lavish bill on Instagram…

Have you ever had a night out and woken up with a bank balance that made your eyes water? British radio DJ Charlie Sloth probably experienced the same feeling this morning, as he remembered he was hit with a bill of more than Dhs1 million on Monday November 16.

Charlie Sloth is in Dubai hosting a residency at The Penthouse, but it looks like he’s working hard and playing harder. The DJ shared a copy of his bill on his Instagram page with the caption: “When flexing and showing off goes wrong… 1 MILLION AED @fivepalmjumeirah @thepenthousedubai do you do credit?”

The rooftop bar replied to the post explaining that Sloth will need to foot the bill. The Penthouse commented: “Sorry Charlie. You know we don’t give credit we’ve been through this… please can you come to our head office as the CEO needs to speak to you urgently about your outstanding bill. #ThatsAlotOfDishesToWash”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Sloth (@charliesloth)

So what can Dhs1 million get you at The Penthouse? A lot of champagne for starters, the bill states that more than 50 bottles were ordered, as well as a bottle of vodka, two bottles of tequila and a bottle of whiskey.

The group enjoyed food as well including miso black cod, wagyu tacos, assorted sushi and rock shrimp popcorn. The exact total amounted to Dhs1,014,973.

We imagine Charlie Sloth might be laying low for the rest of his time in Dubai, but you’ll still be able to catch his weekly sets every Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm, check out the brunch priced at Dhs250 for girls and Dhs350 for guys for three hours.

After, the party continues between 4pm and 8pm, when Charlie Sloth will be dropping the biggest and best hip hop anthems.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 8pm, Dhs250 girls, Dhs350 guys. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai