The Palm hotel has announced two new weekly events…

If you’ve missed heading out to listen to some of the biggest international DJs performing in Dubai this year, you’re in luck. Five Palm Jumeirah is back with its weekly DJ sets from some of the biggest names in music.

Starting with Bohemia, the weekly beach event taking place every Friday. Guests can enjoy a line-up of international DJs playing sunset sessions down at Beach by Five. So far, the line-up has included German DJs Kurd Maverick and Arado, with more names to be announced soon, providing the perfect poolside soundtrack to your Friday.

The boho-style event sees the beach transformed with ethereal feathers and dried pampas to create a Tulum vibe right here in Dubai. Pick your sun lounger, soak up the sun and relax as you listen to the melodic beats all afternoon. Prices start from Dhs500 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

If you’re up for a Saturday party, head up to The Penthouse, where you’ll find none other than Charlie Sloth. The British DJ and producer will be taking up a residency at the popular spot, and providing some of his signature hip hop sounds to the venue.

The BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter will be hosting a Saturday brunch every week from 1pm to 4pm, followed by an afterparty between 4pm and 8pm. Brunch packages start from Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for the gentlemen, however spaces are limited so be sure to book up in advance for this not-to-be-missed event.

Bohemia, Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeriah, Fridays, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs500. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Charlie Sloth & Friends, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 8pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. fivehotelsandresorts.com