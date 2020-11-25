Make baubles, then swap them for drinks, and other fun festive activities…

Pandemic or not, after months of moans, groans and attitude, this is traditionally the time of year when everyone lets their guard down and embraces the season’s merriments. And especially in 2020, we’re ready to revel in all of the fun holiday cheer we can get. We’ve cherry-picked a few of our favourites…

Win a gift from Iris Dubai’s advent calendar

When: Daily from December 1 to 15

Every night, a golden ticket will be placed under one chair at Iris Dubai. If it’s yours then you get to open the enormous advent calendar door and keep the treat inside.

Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thur 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 5pm to 2am, Tel: (056) 9511442. irisdubai.com

Have a pre-Christmas shindig at Publique

When: Daily until December 30

For alpine vibes in Dubai, little else beats Publique. Its group party offer includes cheese, cold cuts, and a choice between a roast or Publique’s famous cheese raclette, all for Dhs450 each.

Unit 27, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, noon to 2am (weekdays), noon to 3am (weekends). Tel: (0)44308550. @publiquedubai

Make your own Christmas ornaments

When: Every Wednesday or Friday

Brilliant pottery and ceramics studio Oka has launched a four-week festive workshop where you’ll make your own Christmas ornaments and decorations.

Bld. 75, 25C Street, Al Quoz, Industrial 3, Monday to Sat 10am to 9pm, Fri 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)48825802. @okaceramics

Hear Christmas carols and more at Lah Lah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAH LAH Bazaar (@lahlahbazaar)

When: December 3

Head down to popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah to enjoy its Christmas tree lighting from 6pm, complete with singing, mince pies, mulled grape, eggnog and more festive goodies.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Dec 3 at 6pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Swap a bauble for a drink at Larte

When: December 8

As a part of the Italian Christmas Traditions, Larte hosts a Christmas decorating party. Bring a festive decoration and exchange it for a house drink (max. one decoration per person). Children can swap theirs for a hot chocolate.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, from noon. Tel: (800) 788346. @studioonedxb

Sing jazzy festive tunes

When: December 11

All your favourite festive songs are given a jazz infusion at Santa Baby!, a unique Christmas concert at Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dec 11, 2pm and 8pm, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Dress up for the Santa run

When: December 11

Choose between 1km, 2.5km or 5km distances in this festive family fun run. All participants receive a free Santa t-shirt, plus a beard and hat to run in.

Dubai Festival City, Dhs125. raceme.ae

Heckle at a Christmas panto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H2 Productions (@h2productionsae)

When: December 16 to 27

Journey up the beanstalk in a giant adventure at the Dubai Christmas pantomime.

InterContinental DFC, Dhs250. dubaipanto.com

Enjoy a frosty circus show

When: December 24 to 26

Acrobatic skating, live music and cool projections combine for Cirque de Glace, a ice skating spectacular at Dubai Opera.

Dubai Opera, from Dhs295. dubaiopera.com