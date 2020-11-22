Make the most of your week, there are only six left in 2020…

However you feel about this year, it’s still a full 12 months of time on this earth. 365 days to choose love, 8,760 hours to learn something new and 525,600 minutes many others never got. What are you gonna do with the rest of 2020?

Sunday, November 22

Uncover Abu Dhabi hidden dining gems and win prizes

As part of a bumper extended year-long calendar of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season events, you can take part in a Hidden Gems scavenger hunt. First you’ll need to download the GooseChase app on either Android or iOS and search for “Hidden Gems-Best Bites”. From there you’ll be invited to explore signature dishes at 22 homegrown restaurants, with the chance to win prizes for those taking up the gourmet trail.

Until December 15, adculinaryseason.ae

Monday, November 23

Ground-breaking Ikeas

We’re pleased to announce that the new Ikea in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall is now open. And it’s proving quite popular, so be prepared for a short queue (to maintain social distancing is observed) if you visit at peak times. This, albeit still 23,000-square-foot, Al Wahda Mall location is just the latest in the brand’s more compact (and less maze-like) ‘city store concept’ portfolio.

Al Wahda Mall, Al Asalah St, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 10am to 11pm. @ikeauae

Tuesday, November 24

There’s a tale of two ladies nights at this tapas bar

Up on the 19th floor of the iconic Andaz Capital Gate tower, there’s a new tapas bar we’d recommend exploring. It’s a chic lounge-style pool-adjacent eatery that offers small Spanish-American style platters, bursting with Latin flair. And now there are two opportunities to catch their popular ladies night — which unlocks a special deal just for the chicas. Just Dhs100, gets you three drinks and a Chef’s food platter.

Rayana, 19th Floor Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, next to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Tue and Wed 7pm to 1am. Tel: (056) 544 8158, @andazabudhabi

Noche Chill Out Lounge reopens with a few top deals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millennium Capital Gate Hotel (@millenniumcapitalgate)

We’ve always had a soft spot for Noche Chill Out Lounge and its white-framed tables and chairs, decking, palm trees and fun LED ice buckets. So it’s with a cheer that we announce that the popular post-work watering hole has reopened its doors with a host of decent drinks deals to celebrate. Its best new promotion is the daily Dhs20 price tag for a pint all day. Similarly, during its hiatus, the mixology team have been busy whipping up new concoctions including ‘sundowner cocktails of the week’ featuring twists on the original daiquiri and cosmo, as well as the all-new gin freeze for just Dhs25. Elsewhere, guests will find an extensive menu featuring grills, seafood, bar bites and more.

Millennium Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, daily 3pm to 2am. @millenniumcapitalgate

Wednesday, November 25

The Formula for success

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi turns 10 this month. And to mark a decade of decadent motorsport-inspired thrills, they’re going full-throttle on the celebrations. In addition to a month of special activations and entertainment, the petrol-head’s wonderland is cutting ticket prices to just Dhs155 for UAE residents. That’s 50 per cent off entry all the way up to December 5.

Yas Island, daily midday to 8pm, closed Sun and Mon, until December 5, Dhs155 ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Ware to find free-flow drinks and Tandoori tapas

The popular Warehouse grape and tapas night has got a distinctly South Asian flavour this month with a special limited Tandoori version of the promotion. Enjoy two hours of free-flow grape and your choice of four tandoori tapas plates for just Dhs165.

Warehouse, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, daily, any two hours between 4pm until 11pm, Dhs165. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Images: Provided/Getty