A brand new event has been announced to launch soon at the Coca-Cola Arena. Presented by membership app OJ Lifestyle, the concert will feature top live performances from international artists as well as a comedian.

Called Dark Knights Edition 1.0, the first of this new series will be hosted by renowned British comedian, Paul Chowdhry. Best known for hosting UK TV show Stand Up For The Week, Chowdry was last in Dubai in January to perform at Grand Hyatt.

Also on the line-up are urban artists MoStack, Not3s and Yungen offering a mix of R&B, hip-hop and reggaeton music throughout the night on Friday November 20.

Dark Knights aims to bring the nightlife ambience to the big stage with this socially distant event. Coca-Cola Arena has planned the event under a new set of safety protocols which it aims to release in the coming weeks.

MoStack, is a British rapper, singer and songwriter best known for his song Shine Girl featuring Stormzy. He also shot parts of a music video to his song Shannon in Dubai, where he can be seen on a yacht in front of Dubai Marina wearing the UAE national dress.

British Nigerian singer-songwriter, rapper and actor, Not3s, will also be performing on the night. You’ll likely recognise him from the 2017 viral song Addison Lee but he’s had many other songs released since.

Yungen is the final artist to be announced so far, and recently performed at the Coca-Cola Arena at the launch of OJ Lifestyle. The Bestie hit-maker reached the top 10 in the UK charts when the tune was released in 2017.

Tickets for Dark Knights Edition 1.0 start from Dhs249 and are on sale now via the Coca-Cola Arena website or BookMyShow.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday November 20, 9pm onwards, from Dhs249. coca-cola-arena.com