If you’re a fan of Chinese food, there’s a strong chance you’ll already be acquainted with Din Tai Fung, the unequivocal Dons of dim sum.

The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars.

You can already find several Din Tai Fung restaurants in Dubai, at The Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Nakheel Mall. But the UAE’s latest outlet in will be Abu Dhabi’s first, although it will be a delivery-only concept in partnership with Delivery Hero.

You can order yours now, from both Talabat and Carriage.

According to a story in The National, delivery from the closed-door kitchen is currently limited to Al Maqta, Masdar City, Yas Island, and Madinat Khalifa A, B and C (excluding Shakhbout City).

Din Tai Fung offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Their often open-kitchens are probably perhaps best known for a range of flavour-filled dim sum.

Dumpling devotees can knock chopsticks against meat, seafood and veg wontons, potstickers, shumai and juicy Chinese buns.

But what really brings the boys and girls to the yard is the signature collection of XiaoLongBao, 18-fold puckered pastry wraps packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments.

And in our experience – DTF dumplings are some of those rare few, that are frequently able to maintain interior juiciness and pastry integrity in delivery.

One extra note, some of the Dubai outlets offer special delivery combo meals that represent outstanding value. We’re hoping this travels as well as their wontons.

Images: What’s On Archive