A list of medical conditions has been outlined by the authorities…

Dubai Health Authorities (DHA) and Dubai Police have announced that residents with certain medical conditions can be exempt from wearing a mask as long as they have a valid permit.

The permit can be applied for on dxbpermit.gov.ae

According to Dubai Media Office, all applications must include a medical report confirming that the patient is suffering from a medical issue that can be aggravated by face masks.

Emirates ID details must also be submitted before you can apply.

The DHA General Medical Committee Office will evaluate the applicant’s request and all the documents before issuing out the permit.

The application will be processed within five days. The validity will depend on the health condition of the applicant.

In the press release, the Dubai Media Office outlined some of the categories of people eligible for a mask exemption. They include the following:

-Those suffering from fungal dermatitis (especially if they have severe symptoms in the face like bleeding, itching and scaly skin).

-Those allergic to masks or any of its components (allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, contact urticaria).

-Individuals suffering with severe herpes simplex infection on the mouth, nose or face.

– Individuals with acute and uncontrolled chronic sinusitis.

– Patients with uncontrolled asthma.

– People of Determination who have mental and psychological conditions.

The DHA stressed that the decision to provide a mask exemption to certain people is ‘ part of its objective of ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.’

The health authority however still encourages those with exemptions to wear a mask in public places to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection.

